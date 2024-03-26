Pensioner, 78, from Fife caught in online ‘child chat’ sting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Pensioner, 78, from Fife caught in online ‘child chat’ sting

David Moffat was warned he could have been jailed for his crime.

By Ross Gardiner
David Moffat appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
A Fife paedophile pensioner has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for two years after being caught in a sting chatting with a child decoy account.

David Moffat, 78, of Kinghorn, admitted trying to communicate indecently with a child in September 2021.

He admitted his sexual chats with the decoy account – which he thought was run by a child called Andy but was in fact run by an adult – were for sexual gratification, or to humiliate, alarm or distress the recipient of his messages.

Moffat also admitted taking or making and possessing indecent images of children at a property in Leven.

Alternative to prison available

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, his solicitor Alan Jackson said around the time of the offence, his client had been diagnosed with cancer and had lost his sister.

David Moffat.

“He was very, very low and depressed. There are a number of supports now.”

Sheriff Robert More placed Moffat under supervision for two years – as a direct alternative to jail – and on the Sex Offenders Register for as long.

The sheriff said: “At the age of 78, you find yourself before the court for the first time, against a background of a life which has involved very considerable public service over a prolonged period.

“Fundamentally, as a matter of law, the charges to which you’ve pleaded guilty are of a gravity that would justify the imposition of a period of imprisonment.

“In the circumstances of the case, I readily reach the conclusion that it is not the only appropriate sentence available to me.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

