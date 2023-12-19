Public services warning as Dundee faces £17 million black hole in toughest Scottish budget yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Public services warning as Dundee faces £17 million black hole in toughest Scottish budget yet

SNP finance chief Shona Robison set out how much cash the government will spend to cover a controversial council tax freeze, and she increased income tax for higher earners.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Dundee council leader John responded to the budget. Image: Alan Richardson.
Dundee council leader John responded to the budget. Image: Alan Richardson.

Dundee’s stretched finances still face a £17 million gap after SNP finance chief Shona Robison set out plans to fund her party’s council tax freeze.

The deputy first minister, also a Dundee MSP, revealed the Scottish Government will spend just over £140 million to help local authorities – half the figure experts say is needed.

The spending pledge aims to cover increases of up to 5% on average council tax bills.

But Dundee SNP council chief John Alexander warned the cash from Holyrood will hardly even begin to plug a £20 million gap in the city’s finances.

He claimed Tuesday’s budget was “the toughest we have known” and warned: “I don’t want to understate the scale of the challenge facing every single council.”

Humza Yousaf’s announced plans to freeze council tax in October. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, who lives in Dundee, unveiled plans to freeze council tax at the SNP’s conference in October.

The move sparked anger among senior councillors who warned they will need substantial support to avoid a dramatic rates increase.

Economists at the Fraser of Allander Institute said the government needs to spend £300 million to found the tax freeze in full, much more than Ms Robison committed.

In September, Dundee councillors had backed earlier SNP proposals to increase higher-band tax rates for people living in more expensive properties.

Under the proposed changes, residents in the most expensive properties would have paid up to 22.5% more each month.

Mr Alexander favoured the idea at the time.

In July, it was estimated more than 95,000 households across Tayside and Fife would end up spending more if the changes had gone ahead.

Two months later, Fife Council – led by Labour – opposed the plans and warned they would cost residents in the Kingdom £8 million per year.

Meanwhile, Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing welcomed the funding announcement from Ms Robison.

Perth and Kinross Council Leader Grant Laing welcomed the funding. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The SNP councillor said extra cash would cover a planned 3.9% rise in local tax rates before the freeze was announced by Mr Yousaf.

COSLA, the national body for Scotland’s local authorities, said it would be holding crunch talks with council leaders on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “COSLA officers are currently working through the detail of the figures, in order that a briefing can be prepared for leaders, who will give it full consideration on Thursday morning at a special meeting.”

During her budget, Ms Robison also unveiled plans to introduce a new income tax band which will target higher earners.

Shona Robison increased taxes for higher earners. Image: PA.

The bracket will apply to those earning below £75,000 and £125,000, just below the highest threshold.

Taxpayers affected by the increase will now pay 45p for every pound above the threshold, a 3p rise compared to what they previously paid.

People earning more than £125,000 will be taxed at 48p in the pound, a 1% rise from last year’s budget.

Ms Robison said the tax rises and wider cuts to public services were necessary due to decisions made by UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his autumn statement.

But Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra, who is his party’s finance spokesperson, warned tax was being used as a “substitute for economic growth”.

He claimed it had been a “chaotic budget from an incompetent government”.

Conversation