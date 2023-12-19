Tuesday court round-up — Spanking and headbutting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Spanking and headbutting

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Fife B&M worker has been banned from the road after admitting drink-driving.

George Raducanu, 42, of Links Street in Kirkcaldy, represented himself when he pled guilty at the town’s sheriff court to driving while almost three times the limit (63mics/ 22).

He was pulled over by police on Station Road in Dysart in the early hours on November 18 this year.

The Romanian national, who has a conviction for driving while disqualified in Northamptonshire and also a record in Europe, was caught after driving above the speed limit with no headlights on.

Sheriff James Williamson imposed a £300 fine, plus a £20 victim surcharge, and banned him from driving for a year.

Rapist jailed

A teenage predator who caused prolonged psychological trauma to his child victims has been jailed. Richard Box, 19, from Arbroath, raped a student and abused three under-age girls as part of a horrific course of conduct.

Richard Box. Image: Facebook.

Pub headbutt

31-year-old Rosyth mechanic John Mackie headbutted a man in a pub and has been fined.

He pled guilty to assault to injury at Monty’s in Guildhall Street, Dunfermline, on August 25 this year.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Mackie had earlier been rude to staff and was told he would no longer be served alcohol.

When asked to leave, Mackie started flailing his arms about and headbutted the man, making contact with the right side of his jaw.

They scuffled before Mackie was caught in a choke hold from behind and removed from the premises.

The fiscal depute said: “He tried to fight back but was restrained on the ground until police arrived five minutes later.”

Ms Stevenson said the complainer suffered cuts to the side of his mouth and a swollen jaw.

Mackie, of Elder Place, who was self-representing in court, said he does not usually drink and had drunk for too much that night.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Mackie he had taken into account his lack of analogous previous offending and his early guilty plea and fined him £400.

Nazi video sharer fined

A Fife man convicted of a terrorism offence by sharing a Neo-Nazi group’s propaganda video online has been fined. Colin Webster, 62, reposted the footage by National Action (NA) – proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK Government and following a trial last month at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, was found guilty of an offence under the Terrorism Act 2006. A sheriff told him: “There is no place in any civilised society for these views.”

Colin Webster
Colin Webster was convicted after trial of the terror-related charge.

Spank assault

A man who spanked a teenager so hard during a sexual assault he left imprints on her skin, has been put on the Sex Offenders Register and made subject to offender supervision for a year.

Sinisa Tumbas, 42, targeted the girl at the Woodside Hotel in Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, on September 7 last year.

His victim, then aged 16, told a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court last month Tumbas locked her in a room and started tickling her, then smacked her bottom “two or three times”.

Sinisa Tumbas was convicted of sexual assault.

Two witnesses told the trial Tumbas entered the room with the girl and locked the door.

From the corridor outside, a female witness said she heard laughing and giggling then two slapping noises and crying from the girl.

Tumbas, of Hyndloup Terrace, Cardenden, claimed they were tickling each other before he “pushed her away” with two hands because he had “had enough”.

At the end of the two-day trial, Sheriff Garry Sutherland found Tumbas guilty of sexual assault.

He said: “What I ultimately found was that this incident started off innocently enough and went too far.

“I know you deny it but I found that is what happened”.

Jack ass

A Methil man hit with a three-year-long non-harassment order blurted out from the Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court dock he would never give up contacting the woman he targeted. Alan Jack appeared in court after downing three bottles of wine and driving to his former partner’s workplace and home to yell abuse at her.

Alan Jack
Alan Jack drank three bottles of wine then drove to his ex’s work to berate her.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Sarah - then Aiden- Riley in 2008 when she was jailed for a stabbing assault.
Transgender Perth prisoner killed herself when release appeal was turned down as move to…
Richard Box has been jailed. Image: Facebook.
Teenage predator from Arbroath jailed for ‘traumatic’ attacks on children and student
Colin Webster was convicted after trial of the terror-related charge.
Fife man told 'there is no place in civilised society for these views' after…
Stuart McKenzie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus businessman 'cannot remember' A90 crash and police fallout
Noni Antonov was responsible for the shop at the time, although he was in Leicester.
Dodgy £4.5k tobacco haul found in Arbroath shop raid
Alan Jack drank three bottles of wine then drove to his ex's work to berate her.
Abusive Fife ex unleashed dawn abuse after downing three bottles of wine
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Murder accused ready for trial
Jon Marsh with wife Tracey. Image: Supplied by Tracey Marsh.
Tragic Tayside biker's wife says motorists 'must do more' to protect vulnerable road users
Post Thumbnail
Even more jail time for Fife knifeman who caused £6k damage in Perth Prison…
Derek Alland.
Dundee sword attacker given extra year in prison for breaking friend's eye socket