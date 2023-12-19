Tuesday court round-up — Spanking and headbutting

A Fife B&M worker has been banned from the road after admitting drink-driving.

George Raducanu, 42, of Links Street in Kirkcaldy, represented himself when he pled guilty at the town’s sheriff court to driving while almost three times the limit (63mics/ 22).

He was pulled over by police on Station Road in Dysart in the early hours on November 18 this year.

The Romanian national, who has a conviction for driving while disqualified in Northamptonshire and also a record in Europe, was caught after driving above the speed limit with no headlights on.

Sheriff James Williamson imposed a £300 fine, plus a £20 victim surcharge, and banned him from driving for a year.

Rapist jailed

A teenage predator who caused prolonged psychological trauma to his child victims has been jailed. Richard Box, 19, from Arbroath, raped a student and abused three under-age girls as part of a horrific course of conduct.

Pub headbutt

31-year-old Rosyth mechanic John Mackie headbutted a man in a pub and has been fined.

He pled guilty to assault to injury at Monty’s in Guildhall Street, Dunfermline, on August 25 this year.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Mackie had earlier been rude to staff and was told he would no longer be served alcohol.

When asked to leave, Mackie started flailing his arms about and headbutted the man, making contact with the right side of his jaw.

They scuffled before Mackie was caught in a choke hold from behind and removed from the premises.

The fiscal depute said: “He tried to fight back but was restrained on the ground until police arrived five minutes later.”

Ms Stevenson said the complainer suffered cuts to the side of his mouth and a swollen jaw.

Mackie, of Elder Place, who was self-representing in court, said he does not usually drink and had drunk for too much that night.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Mackie he had taken into account his lack of analogous previous offending and his early guilty plea and fined him £400.

Nazi video sharer fined

A Fife man convicted of a terrorism offence by sharing a Neo-Nazi group’s propaganda video online has been fined. Colin Webster, 62, reposted the footage by National Action (NA) – proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK Government and following a trial last month at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, was found guilty of an offence under the Terrorism Act 2006. A sheriff told him: “There is no place in any civilised society for these views.”

Spank assault

A man who spanked a teenager so hard during a sexual assault he left imprints on her skin, has been put on the Sex Offenders Register and made subject to offender supervision for a year.

Sinisa Tumbas, 42, targeted the girl at the Woodside Hotel in Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, on September 7 last year.

His victim, then aged 16, told a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court last month Tumbas locked her in a room and started tickling her, then smacked her bottom “two or three times”.

Two witnesses told the trial Tumbas entered the room with the girl and locked the door.

From the corridor outside, a female witness said she heard laughing and giggling then two slapping noises and crying from the girl.

Tumbas, of Hyndloup Terrace, Cardenden, claimed they were tickling each other before he “pushed her away” with two hands because he had “had enough”.

At the end of the two-day trial, Sheriff Garry Sutherland found Tumbas guilty of sexual assault.

He said: “What I ultimately found was that this incident started off innocently enough and went too far.

“I know you deny it but I found that is what happened”.

Jack ass

A Methil man hit with a three-year-long non-harassment order blurted out from the Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court dock he would never give up contacting the woman he targeted. Alan Jack appeared in court after downing three bottles of wine and driving to his former partner’s workplace and home to yell abuse at her.

