Fife man told ‘there is no place in civilised society for these views’ after sharing banned Neo-Nazi group’s video

A Fife man convicted of a terrorism offence by sharing a Neo-Nazi group’s propaganda video online has been sentenced.

Colin Webster reposted the footage by National Action (NA) – proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK Government – on Twitter and social media website GAB, to his combined 457 followers.

Following a trial last month at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Sheriff Susan Duff found 62-year-old Webster guilty of distributing or circulating a terrorist publication under the Terrorism Act 2006.

The video, shown in court, shows people at a demonstration in Darlington in 2016 dressed in black and carrying flags bearing the National Action logo.

It features historic war footage and racist language being used by a man on a megaphone.

The speaker shouts “this used to be a white country – white men, white women, white children, white families, white culture, white values”.

He says if someone did not fit that profile 50 years ago they “did not exist here”.

Other statements include “where is the resistance?” and “why isn’t anyone trying to stop it?”

Part of the clip contains an antisemitic slur that “the Briton has been trampled underfoot by hook-nosed bankers”.

‘No place in society for these views’

Webster, of Station Road, Kelty, appeared in the dock for sentencing this week.

The sheriff had found him guilty of distributing or circulating terrorist publications of a proscribed organisation on December 1 2021.

The charge says he intended the effect to be direct or indirect encouragement or other inducement to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, or the provision of assistance in the commission or preparation of such acts, or that he was reckless as to whether his conduct had this effect.

Sheriff Duff told him: “The problem with videos like the one you shared is they promote racism and hatred.

“You viewed that video and shared it with others because you wanted them to see it because you shared the views expressed in this vile video.

“There is no place in any civilised society for these views”.

She added: “While custody is entirely appropriate for this terrorism crime, I won’t impose that”.

The sheriff instead fined Webster £800.

Banned group celebrated death

The UK Government describes National Action as a racist neo-Nazi group established in 2013.

It says the group is “virulently racist, antisemitic and homophobic” with an ideology that Britain will inevitably see a violent “race war”, of which the group claims it will be an active part.

Members of the group celebrated the actions of murderer and neo-Nazi Thomas Mair, who killed MP Jo Cox in June 2016.

The organisation was proscribed in December 2016 – the first extreme right wing group to be banned in the UK.

Its co-founder, Alex Davies, 28, was jailed for eight-and-a-half years in June 2022 for being a member.

At the time, the Crown Prosecution Service called his organisation: “A small and secretive right-wing group which espoused hateful violent rhetoric”.

Following Webster’s sentencing, Sineidin Corrins, deputy procurator fiscal for specialist casework at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “Colin Webster not only expressed views which are unacceptable in a civilised society but his actions in sharing material of this nature had the potential to significantly endanger the public.

“His conviction sends out a clear message that terrorist activities of any nature will not be tolerated and COPFS will continue to rigorously prosecute those who engage in criminality linked to extreme groups or ideologies.”

Self-imposed social media ban

Last month’s trial heard Webster was interviewed by counter-terrorism detectives after his home was searched and his mobile phone seized.

Webster told police he did not realise he could not repost the video.

He said he had heard of National Action on the news and was told about their leaders being jailed.

Defence lawyer Pete Robertson had argued for a non-custodial sentence and said his client appeared to show understanding of the potential effect of his conduct.

The solicitor said Webster’s conduct was “not at the highest end” whereby it encourages people to commit a specific terrorist act or endorses a specific terrorist incident.

The lawyer said Webster had not intended malice and said he does not want to go on social media again.

From the dock, Webster himself told the sheriff: “I will never be back on it (social media) again”.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.