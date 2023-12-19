Abusive Fife ex unleashed dawn abuse after downing three bottles of wine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abusive Fife ex unleashed dawn abuse after downing three bottles of wine

Alan Jack shouted from the dock that he would never give up, although his solicitor said he accepted his relationship was over.

By Ross Gardiner
A Methil man drank three bottles of wine before driving to his former partner’s workplace to berate her at dawn.

Alan Jack and the woman had been separated for three years after their relationship of eight years came to an end.

After admitting threatening or abusive behaviour and failing to provide a urine sample while suspected of drink-driving, he was hit with a three-year-long non-harassment order and a driving ban.

But from the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, he blurted out he would never give up contacting the woman.

Dawn drinking

Fiscal depute Amy Robertson explained that at 5.45am on September 29 this year, Jack’s victim left her home to drive to work in Methil with a colleague.

They arrived ten minutes later and waited for her workplace to open.

The pair noticed Jack pull up beside them in his BMW and roll down his window.

He shouted: “You’re f***ing dead” and “you’re a f***ing slag.”

The woman was left terrified and left work shortly after to go home.

Alan Jack at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

At 7.15am, Jack texted his social worker “I need your help” and said he had drunk three bottles of wine that morning.

Shortly before noon, the woman parked her car at home and was speaking to a neighbour when Jack arrived and began shouting abuse again.

She phoned police but he was gone when they arrived.

Officers on mobile patrol were made aware of debris on the road near Jack’s home.

He was seen, unsteady on his feet, and taken to Kirkcaldy police station.

There, suspected of drink-driving, he refused to provide a urine sample.

He told police: “Why should I help you, you won’t help me?

“I’m going to jail anyway.”

‘When’s he ever going to give up?’

Sheriff James Williamson said: “It’s a bit odd, isn’t it?

“The relationship’s been over for three years.

“When’s he ever going to give up?”

From the dock, Jack shouted: “Never.”

However, solicitor David McLaughlin said: “He now accepts the relationship is over.”

Mr McLaughlin said his client had a good job and hoped to avoid being returned to prison.

“One thing he wants me to mention, he suffered two bereavements in the months leading to this day.

“There had been a build-up of stress.”

The court heard Jack has never passed his driving test but he was not prosecuted for driving without a licence.

Sheriff Williamson noted he has a previous conviction for drink-driving.

He imposed 180 hours of unpaid work to be completed in a year.

52-year-old Jack, of Methil‘s High Street, will be supervised for that period too.

He will be prevented from having any contact with his victim for three years.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

