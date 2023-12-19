Abusive Fife ex unleashed dawn abuse after downing three bottles of wine

A Methil man drank three bottles of wine before driving to his former partner’s workplace to berate her at dawn.

Alan Jack and the woman had been separated for three years after their relationship of eight years came to an end.

After admitting threatening or abusive behaviour and failing to provide a urine sample while suspected of drink-driving, he was hit with a three-year-long non-harassment order and a driving ban.

But from the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, he blurted out he would never give up contacting the woman.

Dawn drinking

Fiscal depute Amy Robertson explained that at 5.45am on September 29 this year, Jack’s victim left her home to drive to work in Methil with a colleague.

They arrived ten minutes later and waited for her workplace to open.

The pair noticed Jack pull up beside them in his BMW and roll down his window.

He shouted: “You’re f***ing dead” and “you’re a f***ing slag.”

The woman was left terrified and left work shortly after to go home.

At 7.15am, Jack texted his social worker “I need your help” and said he had drunk three bottles of wine that morning.

Shortly before noon, the woman parked her car at home and was speaking to a neighbour when Jack arrived and began shouting abuse again.

She phoned police but he was gone when they arrived.

Officers on mobile patrol were made aware of debris on the road near Jack’s home.

He was seen, unsteady on his feet, and taken to Kirkcaldy police station.

There, suspected of drink-driving, he refused to provide a urine sample.

He told police: “Why should I help you, you won’t help me?

“I’m going to jail anyway.”

‘When’s he ever going to give up?’

Sheriff James Williamson said: “It’s a bit odd, isn’t it?

“The relationship’s been over for three years.

“When’s he ever going to give up?”

From the dock, Jack shouted: “Never.”

However, solicitor David McLaughlin said: “He now accepts the relationship is over.”

Mr McLaughlin said his client had a good job and hoped to avoid being returned to prison.

“One thing he wants me to mention, he suffered two bereavements in the months leading to this day.

“There had been a build-up of stress.”

The court heard Jack has never passed his driving test but he was not prosecuted for driving without a licence.

Sheriff Williamson noted he has a previous conviction for drink-driving.

He imposed 180 hours of unpaid work to be completed in a year.

52-year-old Jack, of Methil‘s High Street, will be supervised for that period too.

He will be prevented from having any contact with his victim for three years.

