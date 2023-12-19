St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak like a ‘bull for his age’, says Stevie May

Stevie May’s physical capabilities helped propel him into the St Johnstone first team at the age of 16.

And the player who used to outshine the established McDiarmid Park stars on the dreaded training ground bleep test believes “the bull” Fran Franczak has also been aided by the fact he’s a boy who doesn’t look out of place amongst senior pros.

“Fran’s obviously just turned 16 so he’s a really young lad coming in,” said May, who made his debut as a substitute against Airdrie in May 2009.

“He’s done well.

“He’s got great physical attributes for his age – strong, well-built, big legs for his age.

“He’s fast and strong and he will give you everything.

“He flies about in training, he’s done brilliant to give himself a chance.

“You can tell with some people even just when you’re playing and you’re tight to people, you get a feel for their strength.

“He really is a little bull for his age. He fires in about possessions, he’s sprinting about everywhere, he’s like a little dog.

“That’s what it’s about – coming in and giving everything. He’s done that.

“He’s a really down-to-earth kid so I’m delighted to see him involved.”

‘Kicking on’

Franczak was a man of the match contender for Saints in his first start against Hibs at the weekend.

Three-time cup winner and Scottish international, May is well placed to offer advice on sustaining a long and successful career at the top level.

He added: “It’s about not being satisfied with what he’s done so far and going and kicking on.

“It’s there for him if he wants it to kick on and have a good career.”