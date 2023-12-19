St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak like a ‘bull for his age’, says Stevie May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak like a ‘bull for his age’, says Stevie May

As was the case for May, Franczak has made his Perth first team breakthrough at the age of 16.

By Eric Nicolson
Fran Franczak and a young Stevie May.
Fran Franczak and a young Stevie May. Images: Shutterstock and SNS.

Stevie May’s physical capabilities helped propel him into the St Johnstone first team at the age of 16.

And the player who used to outshine the established McDiarmid Park stars on the dreaded training ground bleep test believes “the bull” Fran Franczak has also been aided by the fact he’s a boy who doesn’t look out of place amongst senior pros.

“Fran’s obviously just turned 16 so he’s a really young lad coming in,” said May, who made his debut as a substitute against Airdrie in May 2009.

“He’s done well.

“He’s got great physical attributes for his age – strong, well-built, big legs for his age.

“He’s fast and strong and he will give you everything.

“He flies about in training, he’s done brilliant to give himself a chance.

“You can tell with some people even just when you’re playing and you’re tight to people, you get a feel for their strength.

“He really is a little bull for his age. He fires in about possessions, he’s sprinting about everywhere, he’s like a little dog.

“That’s what it’s about – coming in and giving everything. He’s done that.

“He’s a really down-to-earth kid so I’m delighted to see him involved.”

‘Kicking on’

Franczak was a man of the match contender for Saints in his first start against Hibs at the weekend.

Three-time cup winner and Scottish international, May is well placed to offer advice on sustaining a long and successful career at the top level.

He added: “It’s about not being satisfied with what he’s done so far and going and kicking on.

“It’s there for him if he wants it to kick on and have a good career.”

