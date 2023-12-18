Graham Carey: Young St Johnstone star Fran Franczak set for a ‘great career’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Carey: Young St Johnstone star Fran Franczak set for a ‘great career’

The 16-year-old was Saints' best player against Hibs, according to Carey.

By Eric Nicolson
Graham Carey was very impressed by Fran Franczak.
Graham Carey was very impressed by Fran Franczak.

Graham Carey believes Fran Franczak was St Johnstone’s man-of-the-match in their superb victory over Hibs at the weekend.

And the goalscorer in the 1-0 triumph has predicted a “great career” for the McDiarmid star-in-the making if he continues to marry talent with attitude and dedication.

“It’s not just today,” said Carey, reflecting on the midfielder’s first Premiership start at the age of 16.

“Fran’s been great for the past few months, knocking on the door.

“He didn’t look out of place at all and I thought he was terrific. He was probably our best player to be honest.

“For someone so young, physically and mentally he is really right up there.

“He needs to keep pushing on now.

Fran Franczak slides to make a tackle.
Fran Franczak slides to make a tackle.

“He’s been training with us for such a long time and probably should have got his opportunity a bit sooner to be honest.

“When we had League Cup games he was too young to play.

“But he was training with us and I think the staff at the time wanted to play him.

“He’s been terrific.”

‘Always at the front’

Carey has seen plenty of teenagers break into a first team squad over the years.

What is it about Franczak that has propelled him into a starting line-up so soon?

“His work-rate,” said the Irishman.

“He works so hard in training and in fitness stuff he’s always at the front.

“He’s pushing himself and pushing others for someone so young.

“He’s down to earth and wants to learn every day.

“As long as he keeps doing that he will have a great career.

“He’s quiet, he comes in, does his work and listens to the senior pros and the senior pros help him.

“He’s only going to get better.”

Graham Carey scores the winner.
Graham Carey scores the winner.

The same could be said for Saints as a team, who produced their most complete team performance of the season on Saturday.

“We competed really well and showed a lot of aggression off the ball,” said Carey.

“And when we had it we played some really nice stuff and created some good opportunities.

“It was important we got the three points because of how well we played.

“We limited them to pretty much nothing.

“Even at the end I thought we controlled the game really well. They had possession and were throwing balls into our box but we didn’t panic.”

More to come

Carey, now with two winning goals to his name in the Levein era, added: “Since the manager has come in, we have progressed really well and we have started to play some really good football.

“And we are difficult to beat.

“There is a lot of improvement left in the team.

“They (Levein and assistant manager, Andy Kirk) have put confidence in us to be able to make mistakes.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein and Graham Carey at full-time.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein and Graham Carey at full-time.

“That’s not to say the previous staff didn’t do that.

“But maybe it just takes a change to get the best out of certain players.

“The previous staff were great for us but whatever has changed has just worked.”

No more home comforts

Saints have won the vast majority of their points at McDiarmid.

Now they’ve got five away games on the bounce, starting with Ibrox on Wednesday night.

“It’s not ideal but we will just take it game by game,” said Carey.

“I know the manager and Andy will come up with a game plan for every game and hopefully we can get as many points on the board as possible.

“We will approach the Rangers game the same as we do every match.

“Yes, they will have a lot of the ball but we are dangerous on the counter-attack and we showed that against Celtic.

“We are good defensively and we don’t give up a lot of opportunities as a team.

“We will be very confident we can get a result.”

