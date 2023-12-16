St Johnstone 1-0 Hibs: Match report, player ratings and star man as Saints surge into 8th with brilliant win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hibs: Match report, player ratings and star man as Saints surge into 8th with brilliant win

Graham Carey scored the decisive goal.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone celebrate their winning goal. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone’s resurgence under Craig Levein is gathering serious momentum.

The Perth posted their third win under their new boss – all of them 1-0 and all of them in front of home fans who must now be thinking that Premiership safety is looking ever more likely.

There was no question Saints deserved this victory, which was achieved thanks to a second half Graham Carey strike.

Graham Carey scores the winner.
They were by far the better team against Hibs, who couldn’t even muster a shot on target.

Levein’s men are now up to eighth in the table as they head into a run of away fixtures.

Hibs came into this game on a run of four wins out of five but Saints did a good job of matching them in the early stages.

The first chance of the game was a home one, when DJ Jaiyesimi got his head to a Fran Franczak cross and the on-loan Charlton forward’s effort just missed the near post.

It was the 16-year-old’s first start for Saints but at right wing-back rather than his familiar role in midfield.

The big talking point of the first half was a disallowed goal scored by the hosts nearly half an hour into it.

Max Kucheriavyi got his head to a Matt Smith corner but the assistant referee raised his flag as the ball crossed the line.

The on-pitch decision that Jaiyesimi (marginally offside) was impeding David Marshall as the deflected header went past the Hibs goalie was backed up by VAR official, Nick Walsh.

Early second half chances

The visitors lifted the tempo as the second half got underway and after Franczak had fouled Jair Tavares, Martin Boyle’s free-kick narrowly missed Dimitar Mitov’s top corner.

Kucheriavyi was denied twice by Marshall within the space of a minute – first after being set-up by Jaiyesimi and then with a glorious opportunity at the back post from a Tony Gallacher cross.

Thankfully for him and Saints, the opening goal soon followed.

Dylan Levitt played a pass out of defence straight to Carey, who took full advantage by beating Marshall from 20 yards on the angle.

A one-goal lead would have become two on 62 minutes but for a full-stretch Marshall save to keep out a Franczak header.

Dylan Vente was shown a red card late in the contest for catching Liam Gordon with a high foot but referee Graham Grainger downgraded it to a yellow after VAR intervention.

Saints saw out eight minutes of injury time pretty comfortably for a thoroughly deserved victory.

Player ratings

St Johnstone – Mitov 6, Gallacher 7, McGowan 7, Gordon 7, Carey 7.5, Jaiyesimi 6.5 (Kane, 72) Kucheriavyi 6 (Sprangler, 90), Robinson 7, Smith 8, Phillips 7.5, Franczak 7 (Considine, 84). Subs not used – Richards, Brown, May, Clark, Turner-Cooke, Costelloe.

Star man – Matt Smith

Hibs are renowned for their creativity in midfield but they didn’t have any better players in that part of the pitch than Saints’ Welsh international.

