Tony Docherty hails ‘outstanding’ Dundee fans at Ross County as he declares delight at sending them home happy with late, late winner

Tony Docherty was delighted to see a late, late goal send DUNDEE fans home happy after late heartache earlier in the season.

The Dark Blues had dropped four points thanks to stoppage-time goals at St Johnstone and Motherwell.

This time it was the travelling Dees going crazy deep into time added-on in Dingwall after skipper Joe Shaughnessy bundled in a 97th-minute winner.

That sealed a massive three points to see off Ross County on their own patch and open up a four-point lead over the Staggies, moving to within three points of the top six.

“It was a fantastic result and a deserved one,” Docherty said.

“There was only one team going to win that game in the second half.

“We’ve been victim this season of losing late goals and dropping points. I’ve said to the boys if you keep a consistent level, those points will be recovered and we did that today.

“I couldn’t be more pleased for the players and for the travelling support who were absolutely outstanding.

“There’s nothing better to see as a manager than your players celebrating with your supporters.

“It’s a huge moment because we were disappointed we’d sent them home from Motherwell and St Johnstone without but we have definitely sent them home happy today.

“I really hope this gets the whole club buoyant now, and that we can build on it over the festive period.”

Vibrant

A swirling wind affected much of the contest with chances few and hard to come by.

But Docherty was pleased to see his side earn a seventh Premiership clean sheet of the season.

Simon Murray went close to ruining that in the opening half, only for Jordan McGhee to be in the right place at the right time to clear off the line.

And Trevor Carson had to be at his best to pull off a double save to deny Eamonn Brophy and James Brown late in the second half.

“It’s testament to what I’ve built here,” the Dundee boss added.

“There’s that experience in the backline that allows the younger, more vibrant players to go and express themselves up top.

“It’s not a surprise to me because I see it regularly in training.

“I’m pleased for them getting the rewards they deserved.

“We did say at half-time we thought a clean sheet would win us the game and it proved to be the case.”