Tony Docherty hails ‘outstanding’ Dundee fans at Ross County as he declares delight at sending them home happy with late, late winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty hails ‘outstanding’ Dundee fans at Ross County as he declares delight at sending them home happy with late, late winner

The Dark Blues grabbed all three points in Dingwall thanks to Joe Shaughnessy's 97th-minute goal.

By George Cran
Dundee fans on the pitch after a late winner at Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee fans on the pitch after a late winner at Ross County. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty was delighted to see a late, late goal send DUNDEE fans home happy after late heartache earlier in the season.

The Dark Blues had dropped four points thanks to stoppage-time goals at St Johnstone and Motherwell.

This time it was the travelling Dees going crazy deep into time added-on in Dingwall after skipper Joe Shaughnessy bundled in a 97th-minute winner.

That sealed a massive three points to see off Ross County on their own patch and open up a four-point lead over the Staggies, moving to within three points of the top six.

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty spurs his team on at Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty spurs his team on at Ross County. Image: SNS

“It was a fantastic result and a deserved one,” Docherty said.

“There was only one team going to win that game in the second half.

“We’ve been victim this season of losing late goals and dropping points. I’ve said to the boys if you keep a consistent level, those points will be recovered and we did that today.

“I couldn’t be more pleased for the players and for the travelling support who were absolutely outstanding.

“There’s nothing better to see as a manager than your players celebrating with your supporters.

Dundee win it late in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Dundee win it late in Dingwall. Image: SNS

“It’s a huge moment because we were disappointed we’d sent them home from Motherwell and St Johnstone without but we have definitely sent them home happy today.

“I really hope this gets the whole club buoyant now, and that we can build on it over the festive period.”

Vibrant

A swirling wind affected much of the contest with chances few and hard to come by.

But Docherty was pleased to see his side earn a seventh Premiership clean sheet of the season.

Simon Murray went close to ruining that in the opening half, only for Jordan McGhee to be in the right place at the right time to clear off the line.

Trevor Carson denies James Brown late in the second half. Image: SNS
Trevor Carson denies James Brown late in the second half. Image: SNS

And Trevor Carson had to be at his best to pull off a double save to deny Eamonn Brophy and James Brown late in the second half.

“It’s testament to what I’ve built here,” the Dundee boss added.

“There’s that experience in the backline that allows the younger, more vibrant players to go and express themselves up top.

“It’s not a surprise to me because I see it regularly in training.

“I’m pleased for them getting the rewards they deserved.

“We did say at half-time we thought a clean sheet would win us the game and it proved to be the case.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee celebrate their last-gasp winner. Image: SNS
Ross County 0-1 Dundee: Fans on the pitch as Dee grab all three points…
Joe Shaughnessy clears
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy reveals new technique to avoid VAR penalty calls
Antonio Portales gets treatment at Ibrox but could be missing for Dundee FC in the games to come. Image: SNS
Dundee dealt bitter injury blow after Antonio Portales ruled out for extended period as…
Gordon Wallace lifts the trophy high as the team return from Hampden. Image: DC Thomson/Retro Dundee.
How a 'Dundonian born and bred' helped Dundee down Celtic to win 1973 League…
Jim Goodwin and Ian Murray.
PODCAST: The big Dundee United v Raith Rovers preview as title race reaches Tannadice…
Dundee celebrations from Simon Murray, Leighton McIntosh and Iain Davidson.
Dundee at Ross County: 7 memorable moments in Dingwall from super strikes to incredible…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee 'reinforcements' desire revealed as boss Tony Docherty talks January transfer plans
2
Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk
Former Dundee No 2 Simon Rusk lands English Premier League role
Dundee manager Tony Docherty watched his side lose their lead at Ibrox after an intervention from VAR. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty spells out issue with VAR as Dundee boss sticks to 'progressive' ideals
Luke McCowan celebrates with Scott Tiffoney against Brechin. Image: SNS.
Dundee stars stake claim for first-team recall as reserves hammer Falkirk

Conversation