Ross County 0-1 Dundee: Fans on the pitch as Dee grab all three points with incredible last-gasp winner in Dingwall

Dundee snatched an incredible last-gasp winner at a windswept Ross County.

Joe Shaughnessy’s bundled finish with the final kick of the game sealed all three points for the Dark Blues and sparked a pitch invasion from the jubilant away support.

The match was heading for a hard-fought 0-0 draw until Luke McCowan’s free-kick came back off the post and was turned in by the Dee skipper.

First half

Dundee were delighted to be able to name Owen Beck in the starting line-up after a groin injury ruled him out at Ibrox seven days previous.

He came in for the injured Antonio Portales as Tony Docherty gave Zach Robinson a first start in almost three months, dropping Zak Rudden to the bench.

Conditions in Dingwall, though, were not conducive to free-flowing football and the opening 45 was largely forgettable.

Former Dee Simon Murray came closest to opening the scoring as he latched onto a long ball.

His turn and shot sent the ball beyond Trevor Carson and heading for the net but for the goal-line clearance of Jordan McGhee.

Playing into the wind, Dundee found chances hard to come by.

Second half

Both managers evidently got into their teams at half-time because both sides started the second half with increased purpose.

Murray was proving a real threat for the home side. He went close again on 51 minutes, flicking a Yan Dhanda free-kick delivery just over.

At the other end, Robinson looked to have latched onto a ball in behind but didn’t catch the shot with just Ross Laidlaw to beat.

It was Dundee who were pushing for the opener with corner after corner and long throw after long throw dropping into the County box.

But the hosts were still a threat with Eamonn Brophy bringing a good save from Carson and the Dark Blues keeper up quickly to block the rebound.

Great free-kick, scrappy finish, fans on the pitch 🤣 What a moment for the travelling Dundee fans in Dingwall! pic.twitter.com/u5omDWgzPA — George Cran (@di_cranio) December 16, 2023

Into stoppage time and Beck thought he’d snatched the winner. Twisting and turning inside the area, the Liverpool loanee saw his goal-bound effort deflected wide.

The winner did finally come deep into stoppage time.

Charlie Reilly was upended on the edge of the area. Up stepped McCowan to curl the free-kick off the far post.

There to finish was Shaughnessy, bundling in to seal a vital three points for his side – and to send the 922 away fans home very, very happy.

Star Man: Jordan McGhee

Often an unsung hero across his long career at Dens Park, Jordan McGhee was key to Dundee keeping out the Staggies.

Excellent work to block a Ben Purrington early on was followed up by an excellent goal-line clearance to deny Murray the opening goal.

Player Ratings

Ross County: Laidlaw, Randall, Purrington, Brown (Samuel 89), Baldwin, Allardice, Dhanda (Sheaf 75), Murray, White (Brophy 67), Nightingale, Leak.

Subs not used: Munro, Turner, Sims, Loturi, Harmon, Henderson.

Dundee FC: Carson 8, Lamie 7, Shaughnessy 8, Donnelly 7, Beck 7, McGhee 8, Boateng 6 (Sylla 62, 7), McCowan 8, Cameron 6 (Mulligan 62, 6), Robinson 6 (Rudden 75), Bakayoko 6 (Reilly 90).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Tiffoney, Robertson, Howley.

Referee: Colin Steven

Attendance: 3,092 (922 away)