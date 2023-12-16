Ross County 0-1 Dundee: Fans on the pitch as Dee grab all three points with incredible last-gasp winner in Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County 0-1 Dundee: Fans on the pitch as Dee grab all three points with incredible last-gasp winner in Dingwall

Joe Shaughnessy bundled in as the clash headed for a goal-less draw.

By George Cran
Dundee celebrate their last-gasp winner. Image: SNS
Dundee snatched an incredible last-gasp winner at a windswept Ross County.

Joe Shaughnessy’s bundled finish with the final kick of the game sealed all three points for the Dark Blues and sparked a pitch invasion from the jubilant away support.

The match was heading for a hard-fought 0-0 draw until Luke McCowan’s free-kick came back off the post and was turned in by the Dee skipper.

First half

Dundee were delighted to be able to name Owen Beck in the starting line-up after a groin injury ruled him out at Ibrox seven days previous.

He came in for the injured Antonio Portales as Tony Docherty gave Zach Robinson a first start in almost three months, dropping Zak Rudden to the bench.

Conditions in Dingwall, though, were not conducive to free-flowing football and the opening 45 was largely forgettable.

Lyall Cameron in action at Ross County for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Former Dee Simon Murray came closest to opening the scoring as he latched onto a long ball.

His turn and shot sent the ball beyond Trevor Carson and heading for the net but for the goal-line clearance of Jordan McGhee.

Playing into the wind, Dundee found chances hard to come by.

Second half

Both managers evidently got into their teams at half-time because both sides started the second half with increased purpose.

Murray was proving a real threat for the home side. He went close again on 51 minutes, flicking a Yan Dhanda free-kick delivery just over.

At the other end, Robinson looked to have latched onto a ball in behind but didn’t catch the shot with just Ross Laidlaw to beat.

Shaughnessy celebrates his winner. Image: SNS

It was Dundee who were pushing for the opener with corner after corner and long throw after long throw dropping into the County box.

But the hosts were still a threat with Eamonn Brophy bringing a good save from Carson and the Dark Blues keeper up quickly to block the rebound.

Into stoppage time and Beck thought he’d snatched the winner. Twisting and turning inside the area, the Liverpool loanee saw his goal-bound effort deflected wide.

The winner did finally come deep into stoppage time.

Charlie Reilly was upended on the edge of the area. Up stepped McCowan to curl the free-kick off the far post.

There to finish was Shaughnessy, bundling in to seal a vital three points for his side – and to send the 922 away fans home very, very happy.

Star Man: Jordan McGhee

Jordan McGhee warms up in Dingwall. Image:SNS
Often an unsung hero across his long career at Dens Park, Jordan McGhee was key to Dundee keeping out the Staggies.

Excellent work to block a Ben Purrington early on was followed up by an excellent goal-line clearance to deny Murray the opening goal.

Player Ratings

Ross County: Laidlaw, Randall, Purrington, Brown (Samuel 89), Baldwin, Allardice, Dhanda (Sheaf 75), Murray, White (Brophy 67), Nightingale, Leak.

Subs not used: Munro, Turner, Sims, Loturi, Harmon, Henderson.

Dundee FC: Carson 8, Lamie 7, Shaughnessy 8, Donnelly 7, Beck 7, McGhee 8, Boateng 6 (Sylla 62, 7), McCowan 8, Cameron 6 (Mulligan 62, 6), Robinson 6 (Rudden 75), Bakayoko 6 (Reilly 90).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Tiffoney, Robertson, Howley.

Referee: Colin Steven

Attendance: 3,092 (922 away)

