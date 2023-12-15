Dundee dealt bitter injury blow after Antonio Portales ruled out for extended period as Owen Beck remains doubt for Ross County clash

Dundee have been dealt a major defensive blow after Antonio Portales was ruled out for the next three months.

Dens Park boss Tony Docherty has been delighted with the impact made by the central defender after overcoming an ankle injury at the start of the season.

The Mexican quickly became a mainstay on the right of Docherty’s preferred back three and promptly helped Dundee to a string of clean sheets.

However, he pulled up early on at Ibrox last weekend after chasing Rangers forward Abdallah Sima down the flank.

Now Portales will miss a crucial part of the season with the end of February likely to be the earliest he will be seen back out on the pitch for the Dark Blues.

“It’s bad news on Antonio, he’s damaged the tendon in his hamstring and he’ll be out for 10 to 12 weeks unfortunately,” Docherty said.

“It is a real blow because he’s been so good for us.

“His character and mentality around the place is brilliant.

“He played a big part in our run of five clean sheets in six games and he’s been a consistent performer.

“But it is what it is and someone’s misfortune is someone else’s good fortune. That’s why you have a squad and we are robust enough to deal with it.

“As disappointed as we are, it’s an opportunity for our other good players who haven’t had the game time.

“We have five or six good defenders who have played in that position and they’ve got an opportunity now to come in and stake a claim.”

‘Nobody stronger’

Docherty praised the mentality of the defender after his recovery from injury earlier in the season.

That showed when trying to push through the injury to deal with Rangers winger Sima, only to damage the hamstring further.

“We think he’d done it and then had to sprint with Sima into the corner and that’s what caused it,” Docherty explained.

“But, listen, there’s nobody stronger than him mentally so he’ll come back stronger.

“We knew when he’d done it, he wouldn’t be available for Saturday – we just hoped it wouldn’t have been as long.”

Owen Beck

The Dark Blues are hoping they won’t be without two key players with Owen Beck still a doubt.

The wing-back has been a revelation since signing on loan from Liverpool but picked up a groin issue ahead of last week’s trip to Rangers.

Docherty is still holding out hope the Welsh U/21 international can shrug off the issue in time to face Ross County on Saturday in a crunch Premiership clash.

“He’s coming on. We’ll give him every chance,” Docherty said of Beck.

“He is still doubtful but we’ll nurse him along and hopefully he’ll be available to train on Friday with a view to playing Saturday.”