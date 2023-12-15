Dundee dealt bitter injury blow after Antonio Portales ruled out for extended period as Owen Beck remains doubt for Ross County clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee dealt bitter injury blow after Antonio Portales ruled out for extended period as Owen Beck remains doubt for Ross County clash

Dens Park boss Tony Docherty revealed the Mexican will be out for months with a hamstring injury.

By George Cran
Antonio Portales gets treatment at Ibrox but could be missing for Dundee FC in the games to come. Image: SNS
Dundee have been dealt a major defensive blow after Antonio Portales was ruled out for the next three months.

Dens Park boss Tony Docherty has been delighted with the impact made by the central defender after overcoming an ankle injury at the start of the season.

The Mexican quickly became a mainstay on the right of Docherty’s preferred back three and promptly helped Dundee to a string of clean sheets.

However, he pulled up early on at Ibrox last weekend after chasing Rangers forward Abdallah Sima down the flank.

Antonio Portales was in fine form once more for Dundee. Image: SNS
Now Portales will miss a crucial part of the season with the end of February likely to be the earliest he will be seen back out on the pitch for the Dark Blues.

“It’s bad news on Antonio, he’s damaged the tendon in his hamstring and he’ll be out for 10 to 12 weeks unfortunately,” Docherty said.

“It is a real blow because he’s been so good for us.

“His character and mentality around the place is brilliant.

“He played a big part in our run of five clean sheets in six games and he’s been a consistent performer.

“But it is what it is and someone’s misfortune is someone else’s good fortune. That’s why you have a squad and we are robust enough to deal with it.

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

“As disappointed as we are, it’s an opportunity for our other good players who haven’t had the game time.

“We have five or six good defenders who have played in that position and they’ve got an opportunity now to come in and stake a claim.”

‘Nobody stronger’

Docherty praised the mentality of the defender after his recovery from injury earlier in the season.

That showed when trying to push through the injury to deal with Rangers winger Sima, only to damage the hamstring further.

“We think he’d done it and then had to sprint with Sima into the corner and that’s what caused it,” Docherty explained.

“But, listen, there’s nobody stronger than him mentally so he’ll come back stronger.

“We knew when he’d done it, he wouldn’t be available for Saturday – we just hoped it wouldn’t have been as long.”

Owen Beck

Owen Beck made it 2-1 after a fine first half for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Owen Beck missed Dundee FC’s trip to Rangers after scoring at Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

The Dark Blues are hoping they won’t be without two key players with Owen Beck still a doubt.

The wing-back has been a revelation since signing on loan from Liverpool but picked up a groin issue ahead of last week’s trip to Rangers.

Docherty is still holding out hope the Welsh U/21 international can shrug off the issue in time to face Ross County on Saturday in a crunch Premiership clash.

“He’s coming on. We’ll give him every chance,” Docherty said of Beck.

“He is still doubtful but we’ll nurse him along and hopefully he’ll be available to train on Friday with a view to playing Saturday.”

