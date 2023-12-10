3 Dundee talking points from Rangers reverse – VAR, soft goals and missing men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee talking points from Rangers reverse – VAR, soft goals and missing men

The Dark Blues were beaten 3-1 at Ibrox with manager Tony Docherty furious at the decision to award a penalty with the score all square.

Dundee dismay at Rangers - Lyall Cameron sees an early effort saved by Jack Butland. Image: Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee losing at Rangers isn’t a surprise – they haven’t won there since 2001.

The Dark Blues did score their first goal at Ibrox since Faisal El Bakhtaoui struck in 2017 but the end result was the same as it has been on the previous 15 visits.

Tony Docherty, though, left Govan with a sense of “opportunity missed” after the 3-1 reverse.

Missed because his side took the lead early on, conceded three poor goals and then failed to convert second-half possession into chances.

And the Dens gaffer had a good moan at the officials to boot.

Courier Sport was at Ibrox and that’s where we will start.

VAR

In the post-match press conference, Docherty was asked for his feelings after the game and launched straight into a stinging attack on VAR.

You can see his frustration at the decision to award Rangers a penalty. Abdallah Sima gave Aaron Donnelly’s shirt a tug to begin with before the young defender did the same.

Was that taken into account? Or allowed to slide before the defender was punished instead?

Crucially, however, Donnelly gave the officials a decision to make. It was a moment of inexperience from a talented young defender who had a tough day against a bigger, stronger opponent.

In the age of VAR – and particularly at a venue like Ibrox – you aren’t getting away with pulling a shirt like that.

Kevin Clancy points to the spot to the dismay of Dundee FC after a VAR check. Image: Shutterstock
Rangers had their own moans at the red card decision when Jose Cifuentes trod on Dundee frontman Amadou Bakayoko just before half-time.

There wasn’t a lot of force in that challenge but in the age of VAR, it’s a red card.

The Gers were very unhappy with the performance of referee Kevin Clancy but with little justification – the man in the middle had a good game.

VAR, though, did have a big impact on the game – without it, Rangers don’t get their penalty and Cifuentes doesn’t get a red card.

“Re-refereeing” the game indeed.

Goals

The biggest frustration for the Dark Blues will be the goals they conceded in that 14-minute first-half flurry.

After shocking the home support by opening the scoring on five minutes through Bakayoko, Dundee gave up their lead far too easily.

To get a result at a place like Ibrox you need to put in an almost perfect defensive performance.

Amadou Bakayoko puts Dundee FC in the lead at Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
However, that escaped the Dee for that 14 minutes.

The first goal came directly from a poor defensive header by Jordan McGhee. Maybe the ball would have drifted out had he left it. What he certainly couldn’t do was head it straight to Todd Cantwell.

The second was also self-inflicted, Donnelly pulling Sima’s shirt.

And then the third was just a straightforward corner kick. Dundee have been very strong at both ends from set-plays this season.

Trevor Carson can’t stop Abdallah Sima making it 3-1 to Rangers against Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock

This one just came down to Sima over-powering Donnelly and smashing a header into the net.

The on-loan Brighton forward proved the difference in the match. Too strong, too fast.

Missing men

Not helping on that front was the injury sustained by defender Antonio Portales as he attempted to chase down Sima.

Since coming back from injury at Hibs, the Mexican has been a key part of the Dundee defence and will be a big blow if he’s missing for a lengthy period of time again.

Antonio Portales limps off for Dundee FC as Kevin Clancy awards Rangers their penalty. Image: SNS
They missed him for the rest of this contest. Portales was off the pitch getting treatment when the penalty incident occurred, adding to a sense of confusion with an important defender missing.

Certainly missed was Owen Beck. The Liverpool loanee would have relished the chance to impress at Ibrox but a groin injury ruled him out.

Dundee were without his tenacious defending and ability to progress the ball in tight areas. No one else in the squad is able to provide anything like the same qualities as Beck.

And when they had more of the ball against 10 men, the Dark Blues missed a spark to open up the home defence.

They are a different team with the Welshman on the left – they’ll be hoping to have him back for next week’s crunch Premiership clash at Ross County as they bid to put this weekend’s disappointment behind them quickly.

Conversation