Rangers 3-1 Dundee: Player ratings and star man as second-half improvement can’t undo first-half Gers flurry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Rangers 3-1 Dundee: Player ratings and star man as second-half improvement can’t undo first-half Gers flurry

Amadou Bakayoko had given the Dee a shock lead while Rangers played the entire second half with 10 men.

By George Cran
James Tavernier puts Rangers in front against Dundee. Image: SNS
James Tavernier puts Rangers in front against Dundee. Image: SNS

Dundee let an early lead slip at Ibrox as Rangers dished out a fifth Premiership defeat of the season.

The Ibrox side didn’t have it all their own way but a 14-minute first-half flurry took the game away from the visitors.

Amadou Bakayoko struck on five minutes before Cyriel Dessers, a James Tavernier penalty and an Abdallah Sima header made it 3-1 by 34 minutes.

A red card for Gers midfielder Jose Cifuentes on the brink of half-time saw Dundee take the onus in the second half but they couldn’t force their way back into the contest.

First half

Dundee were dealt a blow with loan star Owen Beck missing thanks to a groin injury. In came Ricki Lamie with Aaron Donnelly moving into left wing-back.

Beck’s absence, though, didn’t affect their early attacking play as Lyall Cameron worked his way in on goal only to see Jack Butland tip the low effort behind.

From the corner, however, it was 1-0 – Cameron’s delivery was headed back across by Donnelly and the ball dropped for Bakayoko to fire home.

Amadou Bakayoko puts Dundee FC 1-0 up at Ibrox. Image: PA
Amadou Bakayoko puts Dundee FC 1-0 up at Ibrox. Image: PA

But the lead didn’t last long as Dessers fired in after 20 minutes. Jordan McGhee could have let the ball run through harmlessly for a goal kick but headed it back into play and eventually the Belgian made it a costly error.

Abdallah Sima proved a major threat throughout the opening 45 and the first sign of that brought an end to Antonio Portales’ afternoon after he pulled up with injury when giving chase.

Sima would then win a penalty via VAR after a pull from Donnelly, dispatched by Tavernier.

Tavernier puts Rangers in front from the penalty spot. Image: SNS

And a third would arrive from a simple corner delivery, this time Tavernier picking out Sima to head into the top corner.

Dundee, though, were given a glimmer of hope right on half-time when Cifuentes’ tackle on Bakayoko was upgraded from yellow to red after yet another VAR referral.

Second half

Tony Docherty wasted no time in trying to make most of the extra man with two early second-half subs.

The back three changed to a back four to get an extra man further up the park as Charlie Reilly and Scott Tiffoney came off the bench to play as classic widemen.

Cifuentes saw red for a challenge on Dundee FC striker Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS

Dundee were pushing but Rangers were still a threat, in particular Sima who knocked a good chance wide just after the hour.

Dessers let a good chance slip after robbing Joe Shaughnessy of the ball before Cameron thought he was in to make it 3-2, only to be denied by John Souttar’s last-gasp tackle.

Shaughnessy would clear a Leon Balogun effort off the line and Dujon Sterling crashed a fine late effort off the post as Rangers still created the better of the chances.

Despite Dundee’s sterling second-half effort and good midfield play, there would be no comeback as the home side saw out the 3-1 win.

Star Man: Luke McCowan

Luke McCowan challenges Jose Cifuentes. Image: SNS

McCowan has been impressive all season and this was no different. Playing with real confidence, he gave the Rangers midfield a tough afternoon.

Player Ratings

Rangers: Butland, Tavernier, Lundstram (King 89), Souttar, Dessers (Roofe 72), Cantwell (Sterling 46), Cifuentes, Matondo (McCausland 46), Sima, Balogun, Barisic.

Subs not used: McCrorie, Yilmaz, Goldson, Lammers, Davies.

Dundee FC: Carson 6, Portales 6 (Kerr 26, 6), Shaughnessy 6, Lamie 6, McGhee 5, Donnelly 5 (Tiffoney 51, 6), Boateng 6, Cameron 7, McCowan 7, Rudden 6 (Reilly 51, 6), Bakayoko 7 (Robinson 69, 6).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Ashcroft, Mulligan, Robertson, Sylla.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Attendance: 47,229

More from Dundee FC

Dundee attacker Luke McCowan. Image: SNS/Mark Scates
Dundee star Luke McCowan opens up on coming of age at Dens Park and…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Fir Park. Image: SNS
Dundee have a Rangers point to prove after Dens demolition insists Tony Docherty
Shaun Byrne has enjoyed more game time since his move to Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC
Shaun Byrne admits Dundee freeze-out extinguished love of football as Raith Rovers loanee talks…
Dundee defenders Aaron Donnelly and Ricki Lamie.
Dundee defensive dilemma: Does Tony Docherty stick with Aaron Donnelly or bring Ricki Lamie…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee won't be fazed by January interest in star players insists Tony Docherty as…
Shaun Byrne joined Raith Rovers on loan from Dundee in August. Image: Raith Rovers.
'Nothing we can do’: Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray on Dundee potentially recalling Shaun…
Dundee strikers (from left) Zach Robinson, Zak Rudden and Amadou Bakayoko are battling it out for starting spots at Dens Park.
Dundee strikers compared: Can Zach Robinson force way into starting XI after super-sub appearances?
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee's Motherwell dismay will 'galvanise' Dark Blues to recoup dropped points, insists Tony Docherty
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides update on Charlie Reilly after attacker misses Motherwell trip
Owen Beck made it 2-1 after a fine first half for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
LEE WILKIE: Dundee will be full of frustration AND determination after Fir Park thriller,…

Conversation