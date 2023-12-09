Rangers 3-1 Dundee: Player ratings and star man as second-half improvement can’t undo first-half Gers flurry

Dundee let an early lead slip at Ibrox as Rangers dished out a fifth Premiership defeat of the season.

The Ibrox side didn’t have it all their own way but a 14-minute first-half flurry took the game away from the visitors.

Amadou Bakayoko struck on five minutes before Cyriel Dessers, a James Tavernier penalty and an Abdallah Sima header made it 3-1 by 34 minutes.

A red card for Gers midfielder Jose Cifuentes on the brink of half-time saw Dundee take the onus in the second half but they couldn’t force their way back into the contest.

First half

Dundee were dealt a blow with loan star Owen Beck missing thanks to a groin injury. In came Ricki Lamie with Aaron Donnelly moving into left wing-back.

Beck’s absence, though, didn’t affect their early attacking play as Lyall Cameron worked his way in on goal only to see Jack Butland tip the low effort behind.

From the corner, however, it was 1-0 – Cameron’s delivery was headed back across by Donnelly and the ball dropped for Bakayoko to fire home.

But the lead didn’t last long as Dessers fired in after 20 minutes. Jordan McGhee could have let the ball run through harmlessly for a goal kick but headed it back into play and eventually the Belgian made it a costly error.

Abdallah Sima proved a major threat throughout the opening 45 and the first sign of that brought an end to Antonio Portales’ afternoon after he pulled up with injury when giving chase.

Sima would then win a penalty via VAR after a pull from Donnelly, dispatched by Tavernier.

And a third would arrive from a simple corner delivery, this time Tavernier picking out Sima to head into the top corner.

Dundee, though, were given a glimmer of hope right on half-time when Cifuentes’ tackle on Bakayoko was upgraded from yellow to red after yet another VAR referral.

Second half

Tony Docherty wasted no time in trying to make most of the extra man with two early second-half subs.

The back three changed to a back four to get an extra man further up the park as Charlie Reilly and Scott Tiffoney came off the bench to play as classic widemen.

Dundee were pushing but Rangers were still a threat, in particular Sima who knocked a good chance wide just after the hour.

Dessers let a good chance slip after robbing Joe Shaughnessy of the ball before Cameron thought he was in to make it 3-2, only to be denied by John Souttar’s last-gasp tackle.

Shaughnessy would clear a Leon Balogun effort off the line and Dujon Sterling crashed a fine late effort off the post as Rangers still created the better of the chances.

Despite Dundee’s sterling second-half effort and good midfield play, there would be no comeback as the home side saw out the 3-1 win.

Star Man: Luke McCowan

McCowan has been impressive all season and this was no different. Playing with real confidence, he gave the Rangers midfield a tough afternoon.

Player Ratings

Rangers: Butland, Tavernier, Lundstram (King 89), Souttar, Dessers (Roofe 72), Cantwell (Sterling 46), Cifuentes, Matondo (McCausland 46), Sima, Balogun, Barisic.

Subs not used: McCrorie, Yilmaz, Goldson, Lammers, Davies.

Dundee FC: Carson 6, Portales 6 (Kerr 26, 6), Shaughnessy 6, Lamie 6, McGhee 5, Donnelly 5 (Tiffoney 51, 6), Boateng 6, Cameron 7, McCowan 7, Rudden 6 (Reilly 51, 6), Bakayoko 7 (Robinson 69, 6).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Ashcroft, Mulligan, Robertson, Sylla.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Attendance: 47,229