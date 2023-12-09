Arbroath 1-2 Morton: Jim McIntyre loses first game in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath 1-2 Morton: Jim McIntyre loses first game in charge

The Red Lichties lost to the Greenock club for the first time in 14 attempts.

By Craig Cairns
Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS.
Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS.

Arbroath got off to a losing start under new manager Jim McIntyre, going down 2-1 at home to Morton.

It ended a 13-match unbeaten run for the Red Lichties against the Greenock club, stretching back to January 2020.

Lewis McGrattan gave Morton a first-half lead before David Gold’s equaliser on the hour.

Arbroath then looked the most likely to get a winner before George Oakley’s terrific strike with 11 minutes remaining sent Morton home with all three points.

First half

McIntyre made two changes from the side that lost convincingly to Dunfermline under interim boss Stuart Malcolm.

Ricky Little and Leighton McIntosh were brought in in a switch to 4-4-2. The latter’s game lasted just 19 minutes, however.

Arbroath’s Ricky Little came off injured against Morton. Image: SNS.

Little, making his first start in a month due to injury, was stretchered off and replaced by Jess Norey.

Arbroath were arguably the slightly better side until Morton took the lead, in a turgid first half in trying conditions.

The first real chance fell to Norey after Jermain Hylton did well to cut inside but was crowded out by the Morton defence.

Aaron Steele should have done better with a free header but connected poorly, as did Jay Bird with his strike after he was put through on goal at an angle.

Within a few minutes, Arbroath were made to pay for their sloppiness in front of goal when Morton took the lead through McGrattan,

The wide man cut across and in behind the Red Litchies defence to collect Jack Bearne’s through ball and slot low past Derek Gaston to give Morton a half-time lead.

Second half

Morton had the better of the opening stages of the second half, with Robbie Muirhead shooting straight at Gaston minutes after the restart.

The same player turned provider as he fired the ball across goal but McGrattan was unable to steer the ball into the net at the back post for his and Morton’s second.

Then Arbroath started to settle into the half and a solid Steele challenge kick-started a lovely move down the right involving Gold and Hylton that eventually broke down.

The same two players were involved for the equaliser another nice passage of play that saw Bird square across goal for Gold to finish apply the finish by guiding the ball inside the far post.

David Gold got Arbroath level against Morton. Image: SNS

The home side were now in the ascendancy and Morton keeper Ryan Mullen had to get a strong hand to a dangerous whipped Bird free kick from the right.

That forced Dougie Imrie into a double change and one of those changes, the returning Lewis Strapp, brought a long-throw threat.

He sent in two of his trademark throws into the Arbroath box within second of one another and the latter fell to Oakley who shot through a pack of bodies and into the far top corner.

The defeat takes Arbroath closer to the bottom of the table, with Morton closing the gap to Arbroath to one point.

Line-ups

Arbroath (4-4-2): Gaston; Steele, O’Brien, Little (Norey 19′), Hamilton; Stewart, Gold, Slater, McIntosh (Stowe 82′); Hylton (Dunnwald-Turan 82′), Bird.

Subs not used: Adams, Jacobs, Lyon.

Morton (4-2-3-1): Mullen; Blues, Broadfoot (O’Connor 76′), Baird, Wilson; Crawford, Gillespie (Strapp 64′); McGrattan (Boyd 75′), Muirhead, Bearne (French 64′); Oakley.

Subs not used: Murdoch, O’Boy.

