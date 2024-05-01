Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone defender rules himself out of Cowdenbeath manager’s job following talks

Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone defender Gary Irvine has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Cowdenbeath manager’s job following talks.

The 39-year-old held discussions with the Fife outfit as they seek a dugout successor to Calum Elliot.

Elliot departed Central Park in March to take the reins at League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose.

Former Dunfermline and East Fife boss Stevie Crawford temporarily filled the vacancy with the Blue Brazil for the last four games of the season.

But he opted not to stay on beyond the end of the Lowland League campaign.

Cowdenbeath are hopeful of appointing their new man in the coming days after receiving more than 20 applications.

However, Irvine has decided against pursuing the job further after talks with chairman Donald Findlay.

Irvine, who had a 19-month spell in charge of Forfar, is currently a youth coach with Kilmarnock, as well as with the Scottish FA’s performance school at Grange Academy.

‘A good club’

The ex-Forfar and St Mirren full-back was also interviewed recently for a coaching role in the Celtic academy.

He said: “Cowdenbeath is a good club, with ambitions of challenging in the Lowland League, and I was very happy to speak to the chairman.

“I saw it as recognition of the work I’ve been doing with Kilmarnock and with the SFA.

“I’m really enjoying that and, working with Chris Burke, we’ve had a decent couple of seasons with the under-18s at Kilmarnock. We’re currently sitting top of the league.

“I thanked Cowdenbeath for their interest and it definitely gave me something to think about.

“But, after weighing it up, against the pathway I’m currently only, I decided it’s not for me at the moment.

“I’m enjoying the roles I’ve got and working within the academy structure and with the SFA.

“I was over in Cyprus with the Scotland under-16s team earlier this year, which was a real privilege.

“But the end goal is always to get back to become a first-team manager.”