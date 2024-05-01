Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone defender rules himself out of Cowdenbeath manager’s job following talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone defender rules himself out of Cowdenbeath manager’s job following talks

The Blue Brazil are currently seeking a permanent successor to Calum Elliot.

By Iain Collin
Gary Irvine points and gives instructions during his time as Forfar manager.
Gary Irvine during his 18-month spell as Forfar Athletic manager. Image: SNS Group.

Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone defender Gary Irvine has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Cowdenbeath manager’s job following talks.

The 39-year-old held discussions with the Fife outfit as they seek a dugout successor to Calum Elliot.

Elliot departed Central Park in March to take the reins at League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose.

Forfar Athletic player/manager Gary Irvine.
Gary Irvine during his spell as Forfar Athletic player-manager. Image: SNS.

Former Dunfermline and East Fife boss Stevie Crawford temporarily filled the vacancy with the Blue Brazil for the last four games of the season.

But he opted not to stay on beyond the end of the Lowland League campaign.

Cowdenbeath are hopeful of appointing their new man in the coming days after receiving more than 20 applications.

However, Irvine has decided against pursuing the job further after talks with chairman Donald Findlay.

Irvine, who had a 19-month spell in charge of Forfar, is currently a youth coach with Kilmarnock, as well as with the Scottish FA’s performance school at Grange Academy.

‘A good club’

The ex-Forfar and St Mirren full-back was also interviewed recently for a coaching role in the Celtic academy.

He said: “Cowdenbeath is a good club, with ambitions of challenging in the Lowland League, and I was very happy to speak to the chairman.

“I saw it as recognition of the work I’ve been doing with Kilmarnock and with the SFA.

“I’m really enjoying that and, working with Chris Burke, we’ve had a decent couple of seasons with the under-18s at Kilmarnock. We’re currently sitting top of the league.

“I thanked Cowdenbeath for their interest and it definitely gave me something to think about.

Gary Irvine in action as a Dundee player.
Gary Irvine spent nearly six seasons with Dundee after three years at St Johnstone.

“But, after weighing it up, against the pathway I’m currently only, I decided it’s not for me at the moment.

“I’m enjoying the roles I’ve got and working within the academy structure and with the SFA.

“I was over in Cyprus with the Scotland under-16s team earlier this year, which was a real privilege.

“But the end goal is always to get back to become a first-team manager.”

More from Football

Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron talks 'cross against your name' of being smaller player, role…
Dundee fans enjoyed their side's display. Image: Shutterstock
GEORGE CRAN: Ambitious Dundee plans show it's a good time to be a Dee
4
Dunfermline manager James McPake celebrates with the supporters after victory over Morton.
Dunfermline get good news on midfielder's injury as James McPake makes match officials vow
Focus has been on Dundee's Dens Park pitch this season. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee plans to fix controversial Dens Park pitch revealed
Sven Sprangler is due to return to McDiarmid Park later this week.
Sven Sprangler to return to St Johnstone THIS WEEK in big boost for Perth…
Jim Goodwin, left, and Aberdeen attacker Bojan Miovski.
Jim Goodwin out to unearth next Bojan Miovski after Dundee United recruitment shake-up
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray gives out instructions during the win over Inverness.
Ian Murray looks ahead to play-offs and insists history proves Raith Rovers should have…
Amadou Bakayoko
Forest Green reveal Dundee loan star Amadou Bakayoko contract status as Dundee United league-winner…
Tony Docherty has led Dundee to a top-six finish. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty reveals major demand on Dundee players as Dark Blues boss built squad
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren on the pitch at Tannadice
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren to touch down in Scotland for Tannadice title party