Cowdenbeath step up hunt for permanent new boss after interim appointment of ex-Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford

Cowdenbeath are seeking applications from interested parties as they step up their hunt for a permanent new manager.

The Blue Brazil this week appointed Stevie Crawford as boss for the remainder of the campaign.

The former Dunfermline and East Fife head coach has stepped in following the departure of Calum Elliot on Monday.

Elliot was targeted by League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose and was allowed to leave Central Park with number two Kevin Smith after compensation was agreed.

With just four games left in their Lowland League campaign, Crawford’s appointment is designed to give the Cowdenbeath hierarchy time to find a permanent successor.

The former SPFL club say they have already had a number of approaches over the vacant post.

They will consider the possibility of a player-manager.

A statement read: “Cowdenbeath FC are now seeking to recruit a new manager to take charge of the team in the Lowland League.

“Thus, applications are invited for the post of manager/player manager at Central Park.

“A number of applications have already been received.

“Applications should include your football-related CV and details of coaching qualifications held.”

Crawford, who will be assisted by Jason Dair and Graeme Nutt, will make his debut in charge this weekend when the Blue Brazil travel to face Linlithgow Rose.

They finish the season with a home match against Gretna 2008, sandwiched in between away clashes with Cumbernauld Colts and Caledonia Braves.

After finishing 15th in the league last term, they currently sit 11th in the table with a record of 10 wins, 10 draws and 10 defeats.

The new manager will take the Fife club into their third campaign in Scotland’s fifth tier following relegation from League Two after defeat to Bonnyrigg Rose in the 2022 play-offs.