Cowdenbeath step up hunt for permanent new boss after interim appointment of ex-Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Cowdenbeath step up hunt for permanent new boss after interim appointment of ex-Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford

Crawford will take charge of the Lowland League side for the final four games of the season.

By Iain Collin
A headshot of Stevie Crawford, as he puts his right hand to his left ear.
Stevie Crawford has taken over at Cowdenbeath for the remainder of the season. Image: SNS Group.

Cowdenbeath are seeking applications from interested parties as they step up their hunt for a permanent new manager.

The Blue Brazil this week appointed Stevie Crawford as boss for the remainder of the campaign.

The former Dunfermline and East Fife head coach has stepped in following the departure of Calum Elliot on Monday.

Ex-manager Calum Elliot sits in the stand at Cowdenbeath's Central Park.
Calum Elliot left Cowdenbeath for Bonnyrigg earlier this week. Image: Cowdenbeath FC.

Elliot was targeted by League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose and was allowed to leave Central Park with number two Kevin Smith after compensation was agreed.

With just four games left in their Lowland League campaign, Crawford’s appointment is designed to give the Cowdenbeath hierarchy time to find a permanent successor.

The former SPFL club say they have already had a number of approaches over the vacant post.

They will consider the possibility of a player-manager.

Applications for Cowdenbeath FC manager post invited

A statement read: “Cowdenbeath FC are now seeking to recruit a new manager to take charge of the team in the Lowland League.

“Thus, applications are invited for the post of manager/player manager at Central Park.

“A number of applications have already been received.

“Applications should include your football-related CV and details of coaching qualifications held.”

Bonnyrigg Rose players celebrate on the pitch after beating Cowdenbeath FC n the 2022 play-offs.
Cowdenbeath slipped out of the SPFL following their defeat to Bonnyrigg Rose in the 2022 play-offs. Image: SNS Group.

Crawford, who will be assisted by Jason Dair and Graeme Nutt, will make his debut in charge this weekend when the Blue Brazil travel to face Linlithgow Rose.

They finish the season with a home match against Gretna 2008, sandwiched in between away clashes with Cumbernauld Colts and Caledonia Braves.

After finishing 15th in the league last term, they currently sit 11th in the table with a record of 10 wins, 10 draws and 10 defeats.

The new manager will take the Fife club into their third campaign in Scotland’s fifth tier following relegation from League Two after defeat to Bonnyrigg Rose in the 2022 play-offs.

More from Football

BBC Scotland TV camera operator
Dundee United v Raith Rovers BBC TV blackout explained as potential last-day decider forces…
Aaron Donnelly
Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly backed to kick on after Northern Ireland call-up
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty 'buzzing' after major fitness boost ahead of St Johnstone clash
Craig Levein queries VAR's intervention in St Johnstone's loss to Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein wants VAR-free Dundee clash
Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee United’s head groundsman set to cross street to join rivals Dundee
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin share a laugh on the sidelines.
Jim Goodwin responds to ‘rattled’ jibe as Dundee United boss states ‘500 or 5000’…
5
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was speaking ahead of the trip to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Dundee FC press conference: Watch as Tony Docherty calls on fans to be '12th…
Raith Rovers forward Lewis Vaughan applauds the supporters.
Lewis Vaughan makes Raith Rovers vow ahead of Championship title showdown with Dundee United
The Eddie Thompson Stand is sold out for this weekend's huge game between Dundee United and Raith. Image: SNS.
Dundee United fans sell out Eddie Thompson Stand as ticket race for Raith Rovers…
22
Liam Fontaine celebrates promotion with Dundee at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee promotion hero Liam Fontaine reveals surprise career move

Conversation