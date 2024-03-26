EXCLUSIVE: Former Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford eyed for Cowdenbeath vacancy

Stevie Crawford is a front-runner for the managerial vacancy at Cowdenbeath, Courier Sport understands.

The Blue Brazil are currently searching for a successor for Calum Elliot, who made a shock switch to League Two strugglers Bonnyrigg Rose on Monday afternoon.

And Cowden are keen to secure the services of experienced coach Crawford and his long-time assistant Jason Dair for the remainder of the campaign.

The Fife outfit currently sit in 11th place in the Lowland League after slipping out of the SPFL pyramid in 2022.

Should an agreement be struck, Crawford and Dair could be in place for Cowden’s upcoming clash against Linlithgow Rose.

Crawford, 50, has been out of the game since a brief spell at Rosyth FC ended with the closure of the East of Scotland club due to a failure to find a new pitch.

Prior to that bizarre episode, he was part of Liam Fox’s coaching staff at Dundee United, worked with Robbie Neilson at Hearts and MK Dons, and bossed East Fife and Dunfermline in his own right.

As a player, Crawford played 25 times for Scotland and enjoyed a fine career with the likes of Hibs, the Pars, Raith Rovers, Aberdeen and United.