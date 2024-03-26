EXCLUSIVE: Former Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford eyed for Cowdenbeath vacancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Former Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford eyed for Cowdenbeath vacancy

Crawford has been targeted by the Blue Brazil as the search for a successor to Calum Elliot.

Cowdenbeath managerial target Stevie Crawford.
Stevie Crawford could be stet for a management return. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Stevie Crawford is a front-runner for the managerial vacancy at Cowdenbeath, Courier Sport understands.

The Blue Brazil are currently searching for a successor for Calum Elliot, who made a shock switch to League Two strugglers Bonnyrigg Rose on Monday afternoon.

And Cowden are keen to secure the services of experienced coach Crawford and his long-time assistant Jason Dair for the remainder of the campaign.

The Fife outfit currently sit in 11th place in the Lowland League after slipping out of the SPFL pyramid in 2022.

Should an agreement be struck, Crawford and Dair could be in place for Cowden’s upcoming clash against Linlithgow Rose.

Stevie Crawford on the touchline during his time at Dundee United
Stevie Crawford on the touchline during his time at United. Image: SNS

Crawford, 50, has been out of the game since a brief spell at Rosyth FC ended with the closure of the East of Scotland club due to a failure to find a new pitch.

Prior to that bizarre episode, he was part of Liam Fox’s coaching staff at Dundee United, worked with Robbie Neilson at Hearts and MK Dons, and bossed East Fife and Dunfermline in his own right.

As a player, Crawford played 25 times for Scotland and enjoyed a fine career with the likes of Hibs, the Pars, Raith Rovers, Aberdeen and United.

