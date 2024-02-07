Game over as Rosyth FC announce shock closure with immediate effect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Game over as Rosyth FC announce shock closure with immediate effect

The senior league side had been trying to secure a new ground since 2016.

By Claire Warrender
Rosyth FC's former Recreation Park ground was sold to make way for a new Lidl.

It’s game over for Rosyth FC after more than 30 years in the Fife town.

The senior football club has announced “with huge reluctance and sadness” it is to fold after failing to secure a new ground.

And they are closing the doors with immediate effect.

A spokesmen described the decision as “horrendous” but said they had been left with no alternative.

Rosyth FC wanted to move to the Fleet Ground
The Rosyth FC closure comes six years after they left their Recreation Park base after Fife Council agreed to sell it.

Plans were later approved for a new Lidl supermarket, and the developer was to provide a replacement pitch as part of the deal.

However, the chosen land at the Fleet Grounds was earmarked for a replacement Inverkeithing High School.

The team’s future was then thrown into doubt when Lidl cancelled their plans to move to Rosyth in December.

And a proposed move to Pitreavie has now fallen through.

Pitreavie move would be financially unsustainable

In a statement, the club said it had previously agreed terms regarding the Pitreavie site.

But recent developments meant the meant the move would be too expensive and leave them financially unsustainable.

They said: “Throughout the whole campaign of attempting to get a new facility, after being asked to leave Recreation Park several years ago, the club have conducted their business respectfully and with integrity.

“As a club, we sympathise with the local community as we know how close to all your hearts the club was.

“To every current and former manager, coach, player, committee member, sponsor and supporter, we thank every single one of you and wish you nothing but success in the future.”

Rosyth FC closure ‘a sad day for the club and community’

Rosyth FC was founded in 1992 and has played in the East of Scotland League since they left junior football in 2020.

Dunfermline and West Fife MP Douglas Chapman says it is an extremely sad day for the club and the community.

“I met with club officials over the Christmas holidays, and they were deeply concerned as Lidl had pulled out of their commitment to build a store on the ground once occupied by Rosyth FC,” he said.

The SNP MP added: “It has become apparent no solution that meets Rosyth FC requirements could be found.

“I hope this is not the end of the matter.

“But something will need to give and an alternative funding package offered if anything can be rescued from the situation.”

Conversation