Game over as Rosyth FC announce shock closure with immediate effect

It’s game over for Rosyth FC after more than 30 years in the Fife town.

The senior football club has announced “with huge reluctance and sadness” it is to fold after failing to secure a new ground.

And they are closing the doors with immediate effect.

A spokesmen described the decision as “horrendous” but said they had been left with no alternative.

The Rosyth FC closure comes six years after they left their Recreation Park base after Fife Council agreed to sell it.

Plans were later approved for a new Lidl supermarket, and the developer was to provide a replacement pitch as part of the deal.

However, the chosen land at the Fleet Grounds was earmarked for a replacement Inverkeithing High School.

The team’s future was then thrown into doubt when Lidl cancelled their plans to move to Rosyth in December.

And a proposed move to Pitreavie has now fallen through.

Pitreavie move would be financially unsustainable

In a statement, the club said it had previously agreed terms regarding the Pitreavie site.

But recent developments meant the meant the move would be too expensive and leave them financially unsustainable.

They said: “Throughout the whole campaign of attempting to get a new facility, after being asked to leave Recreation Park several years ago, the club have conducted their business respectfully and with integrity.

“As a club, we sympathise with the local community as we know how close to all your hearts the club was.

“To every current and former manager, coach, player, committee member, sponsor and supporter, we thank every single one of you and wish you nothing but success in the future.”

Rosyth FC closure ‘a sad day for the club and community’

Rosyth FC was founded in 1992 and has played in the East of Scotland League since they left junior football in 2020.

Dunfermline and West Fife MP Douglas Chapman says it is an extremely sad day for the club and the community.

“I met with club officials over the Christmas holidays, and they were deeply concerned as Lidl had pulled out of their commitment to build a store on the ground once occupied by Rosyth FC,” he said.

The SNP MP added: “It has become apparent no solution that meets Rosyth FC requirements could be found.

“I hope this is not the end of the matter.

“But something will need to give and an alternative funding package offered if anything can be rescued from the situation.”