Shock as Lidl scraps its plan for new supermarket in Rosyth

Rosyth FC had given up its ground in 2017 to make way for the new store.

By Neil Henderson
Lidl has pulled out of its bid to build a supermarket on the former Rosyth FC site.
Lidl has pulled out of its bid to build a supermarket on the former Rosyth FC site. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A plan to build a Lidl supermarket in Rosyth has been scrapped.

The new store was touted for the former Rosyth Football Club site north of Admiralty Road.

In 2017 Rosyth FC had agreed to give up their pitch at the request of Fife Council to provide land to site the new store.

Permission had been secured from Fife Council in October 2022 after a five-year planning stalemate.

Lidl scraps plan for supermarket on former Rosyth FC site

Planning conditions attached to the development required an equivalent or better alternative football pitch to be provided.

Rosyth FC gave up its Admiralty Park home pitch in 2017 to allow for a new Lidl store.
Rosyth FC gave up their Admiralty Park home pitch in 2017 to allow for a new Lidl store. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

In addition, a number of affordable homes were also to be built as part of the wider redevelopment.

Now, the local authority has confirmed that Lidl has pulled out of the deal.

Council bosses have now approached other retailers in a bid to secure an alternative use for the site.

However, until a replacement applicant can be found, new housing also earmarked for the site has now also been put on hold.

Affordable housing plans also put on hold

Russell Craig, Rosyth FC’s chairman, told The Courier the news had come as a big shock.

But he said it would not stop the club from pursuing the long-term goal of moving to a  permanent new home at Pitreavie.

He said: “Lidl’s news has shocked everyone involved.

“The club is now in discussion with Fife Council on how best to reduce any impact from the decision.

“However, I am confident that this won’t affect the club’s move to its new home at Pitreavie, which is progressing well.”

Fife Council service manager Michael O’Gorman also voiced his disappointment that Lidl had axed its plan for a new store.

He said: “We are really disappointed that Lidl has pulled out of the long-standing agreement to build a store on land at Admiralty Road.

“We will continue to work with [developer] Mactaggart and Mickel who are hopeful that there will be interest from other retailers.

“Although this might take some time.

“There are still plans for new housing on the site, although timescales will have to tie in with a new retail development.

“In the meantime we will work to improve and tidy up the site as work continues to generate new interest.”

Lidl UK has been contacted for comment.

