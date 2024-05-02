Fife crack addict stole car, drove at police and raided businesses for high-value booze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife crack addict stole car, drove at police and raided businesses for high-value booze

Michael Johnson pled guilty to 17 offences spanning a period between January 24 and February 10 this year.

By Jamie McKenzie
Amritsar Tandoori
Johnson stole nearly £1400 of booze and £460 in cash from Amritsar on Kirkcaldy High Street. Image: Google.

A crack addict drove at police, stole a car and took cash and high-value booze from Fife businesses during a drug-fuelled crime spree.

Michael Johnson, 32, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to 17 offences spanning a period between January 24 and February 10 this year.

Among his crimes were break-ins and thefts at four businesses, stealing one car and resetting another, multiple frauds using stolen debit cards, and dangerous driving.

Sheriff Charles Lugton jailed him for 22 months and banned him from driving for five years.

The court heard Johnson has previous convictions in both Scotland and England, including for dangerous driving and driving while disqualified, burglary, theft, and assault.

Booze raids

Prosecutor Lee Corr told the court the first break-in, at Cafe Continental in Kirkcaldy’s Hill Street, netted six bottles of Grey Goose vodka and £84.

On CCTV police identified a khaki green rucksack worn by Johnson, which was later found when he was traced at a property in the town’s Earn Road.

Johnson also stole fuel from a Shell filling station in Hendry Road and from a BP service station in St Clair Street.

He broke into The Station Hotel in Thornton and the owner discovered a coin machine in the bar area had been ripped open, with glass everywhere and the money box missing from inside.

Johnson’s position is there was no money in the box.

Station Hotel, Main Street, Thornton
Johnson broke into the Station Hotel, Main Street, Thornton. Image: Google.

On February 5 he broke into the Amritsar Tandoori restaurant in Kirkcaldy High Street.

The fiscal depute said an employee arrived to find a “vast quantity” of alcohol had been stolen, including about £800 to £900 of wine.

Litre bottles of whisky taken during the raid included Glenmorangie, Glenfiddich, green label Johnny Walker and Balvenie.

Other spirts stolen included Bombay Sapphire gin, Smirnoff vodka, Drambuie, Baileys, Tia Maria, Glayva and tequilla.

Mr Corr said the total value of alcohol stolen was £1,358, along with £460 cash.

Drove at police

The fiscal depute said police in Kirkcaldy were looking for a stolen Honda Jazz seen at the scene of the raids.

In the early hours of February 6, a detective spotted it parked in a bay in Church Court and positioned his unmarked car in the bay opposite as other CID units took up position nearby.

The court heard Johnson had been walking nearby and was spooked by police but managed to sprint into Church Court and enter the Honda.

Officers boxed him in.

Stock image of malt whiskies
Johnson had stolen malt whiskies. Image: David Cheskin/PA wire.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused drove the stolen Honda Jazz forward into both unmarked police vehicles, striking both vehicles, in an attempt to escape.

“One detective withdrew his baton and delivered two baton strikes to the driver-side window of the stolen vehicle.

“The accused reversed the Honda Jazz and accelerated harshly, driving at both police vehicles again at speed, striking them a second time and creating a gap to force the stolen vehicle through.

“One of the detectives then had to take evasive action to move out of the way of the stolen Honda Jazz vehicle to prevent being struck. as the accused drove at pace towards him.”

The court heard despite the car being driven through a garden area and picking up a puncture, it was lost to sight after a short chase and later found abandoned on Hendry Road.

Johnson pled guilty to dangerous driving, including at police.

‘Out of control’

The same morning Johnson, while acting along with another, stole a black Peugeot 208 Roland Garros car from outside an address in Kirkcaldy, along with a wallet containing two debit cards and £53 in cash.

He used them to make four fraudulent transactions and attempted another.

Police later found the stolen Peugeot parked about 100 yards away from the address which Johnson had been frequenting in Earn Road.

After a search, they found the car keys in the pocket of a jacket within a suitcase there.

Merchants House Café in Kirkcaldy.
Johnson raided the Merchants House Café in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.

On February 10, Johnson broke into a fourth business – Merchants House Cafe in Kirkcaldy High Street – and stole a cash register containing around £60.

Defence lawyer Graham Inch said Johnson, who was born in Fife but grew up in England, returned to the area around Christmas and ended up staying with associates of his brother.

The solicitor said Johnson started using crack cocaine and developed a habit, adding: “He was out of control and found himself committing multiple acquisitive offences to get money for drugs”.

