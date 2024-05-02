49 affordable homes in Cupar recommended for approval after flood probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

49 affordable homes in Cupar recommended for approval after flood probe

Fife Council planners have no objection on the grounds of flooding, despite some residents' concerns.

By Claire Warrender
How the proposed Cupar affordable homes development could look.
How the proposed Cupar housing development could look. Image: Fife Council planning portal.

Fife Council has recommended the approval of 49 new affordable homes in Cupar, saying they will not make flooding worse.

Campion Homes and Kingdom Housing Association want to build the development at the eastern end of the town.

And while some local people fear the potential impact, council planners say there is a high need for affordable housing in Cupar.

The Cupar affordable homes development is described as high quality.
The Cupar affordable homes development is “attractive and modern”..

More than 520 people on the Fife Housing Register have specified they want to live there.

However, there are no other suitable sites in the town.

Councillors will consider the planning application on Wednesday.

And if approved, it will result in a mix of bungalows and two-storey houses on land to the south of Tailabout Drive.

Cupar households in fear of flooding

A number of Cupar residents have yet to return home following serious flooding in December.

Flooding in Cupar last year. Imge: Matt Hooper 

Many households live in fear and many people have objected to the massive Cupar North development on the grounds of flooding.

The issue was also raised in relation to the Tailabout Drive scheme being considered next week.

An impression of the Cupar development.
An impression of the Cupar development.

In a report to go before the north east planning committee, planner Jamie Penman says: “Submitted representations raise concerns regarding existing flooding which occurs in the local area and how this development may make this worse.”

He adds however: “The Sepa flood maps don’t show any indication the site is prone to any type of flooding.”

Despite this, Mr Penman acknowledges there is the potential for surface water flood risk.

Affordable housing ‘much-needed’ in Cupar

The applicants have submitted a flood risk assessment and full drainage details.

And Mr Penman says: “Fife Council’s structural services team has been consulted and…advised they have no objections on flooding or surface water drainage grounds.”

He concludes: “The application proposal constitutes an attractive, modern development.

“And whilst located in the countryside, it provides much-needed affordable housing in an area with an established high need.”

A number of conditions are attached to the approval recommendation.

These include the creation of a suds scheme to help with drainage and flooding before the first house is occupied.

