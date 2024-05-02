49 affordable homes in Cupar recommended for approval after flood probe

Fife Council has recommended the approval of 49 new affordable homes in Cupar, saying they will not make flooding worse.

Campion Homes and Kingdom Housing Association want to build the development at the eastern end of the town.

And while some local people fear the potential impact, council planners say there is a high need for affordable housing in Cupar.

More than 520 people on the Fife Housing Register have specified they want to live there.

However, there are no other suitable sites in the town.

Councillors will consider the planning application on Wednesday.

And if approved, it will result in a mix of bungalows and two-storey houses on land to the south of Tailabout Drive.

Cupar households in fear of flooding

A number of Cupar residents have yet to return home following serious flooding in December.

Many households live in fear and many people have objected to the massive Cupar North development on the grounds of flooding.

The issue was also raised in relation to the Tailabout Drive scheme being considered next week.

In a report to go before the north east planning committee, planner Jamie Penman says: “Submitted representations raise concerns regarding existing flooding which occurs in the local area and how this development may make this worse.”

He adds however: “The Sepa flood maps don’t show any indication the site is prone to any type of flooding.”

Despite this, Mr Penman acknowledges there is the potential for surface water flood risk.

Affordable housing ‘much-needed’ in Cupar

The applicants have submitted a flood risk assessment and full drainage details.

And Mr Penman says: “Fife Council’s structural services team has been consulted and…advised they have no objections on flooding or surface water drainage grounds.”

He concludes: “The application proposal constitutes an attractive, modern development.

“And whilst located in the countryside, it provides much-needed affordable housing in an area with an established high need.”

A number of conditions are attached to the approval recommendation.

These include the creation of a suds scheme to help with drainage and flooding before the first house is occupied.