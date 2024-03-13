Cupar flood victims ‘being taken for fools’ by Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Cupar flood victims ‘being taken for fools’ by Scottish Government

Distress in the Fife town has now turned to fury, says North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.

By Claire Warrender
Residents are evacuated from Kinloss Park in Cupar, Fife amid Storm Gerrit
Residents are evacuated from Kinloss Park, Cupar. during Storm Gerrit on December 27. Image: Supplied

The Scottish Government has been accused of taking desperate Cupar flooding victims for fools.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie claims ministers are stringing along those who lost homes and possessions during Storm Gerrit on December 27.

Shop owner Mohammed Iqbal was one of those left counting the cost after Storm Gerrit. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

His anger follows a Scottish Parliament debate this week when climate minister Mairi McAllan expressed sympathy for Cupar residents.

However, she again failed to confirm whether grants would be provided to help those impacted.

Mr Rennie said: “They don’t want sympathy. They want a decision.”

Nine households were evacuated into temporary accommodation as a result of the flooding when the Lady Burn burst its banks.

And seven have yet to return home.

Government response is ‘insult to Cupar flooding victims’

During Tuesday’s debate, Mr Rennie said the distress of people in the Fife town had now turned to fury.

And he asked Ms McAllan to confirm grants to people whose homes and businesses were flooded.

Willie Rennie North East Fife MSP
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has called for compensation for Cupar flooding victims. Image: Fraser Bremner.

However, she would only say she remains open to providing funding and offered to meet Mr Rennie.

He said: “The government has been stalling for months and now the best the minister could offer was a meeting.

“Frankly that is an insult to desperate flood victims in Cupar who are out of pocket.

“If talk could hold back the water, you’d never have a flood in Cupar again.”

Call for fairness for impacted Fifers

Following Storm Babet in October, the Scottish Government put in place financial support for people in Angus whose homes and businesses were flooded.

And Mr Rennie says it’s only fair that Fife victims also receive help.

He added: “The government acted within weeks to provide support to people in Angus.

“They now seem to have been stringing people in Cupar along and taking them for fools.”

‘I absolutely have sympathy’

Ms McAllan responded: “The issue is of great importance to me.

“I would like to begin by recognising the dreadful impact that flooding can have on households, businesses and communities.”

Mairi McAllan has sympathy for Cupar flooding victims
Climate minister Mairi McAllan has sympathy for Cupar flooding victims. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“I absolutely have sympathy to what was experienced (in Cupar).

“I’ve since reached out to Fife Council to get an idea of impacted communities and I remain open to providing funding.

“If Willie Rennie wants to meet with me about that, he’s very welcome.”

She said the government had increased the funding available to mitigate flooding by £91 million in the recent budget.

More from Fife

Mackie tried to rob the Exhale Vapour Lounge, Wellesley Road, Methil. Image: Google.
Methil vape shop armed robber botched crime then claimed knife raid was a joke
The property is on the market for offers over £2.3 million.
How do I get a tee time at the Old Course in St Andrews?
Garo Jlitakryan, right, who spent two weeks in in Cupar's Cairngreen Wood, left.
Warm-hearted Cupar residents help injured fundraiser stranded in woods for two weeks
Thomas Straiton.
Passenger abused driver and grappled in aisle due to 'dark' Fife bus
Fife thief Derrin Gunn had a 'fascination' for Fiestas.
Fife thief with 'fascination for Fiestas' used £200 coding device in 'meticulously planned' heists
Kennoway Medical Group is based in Jordan Lane
Fears major Kennoway housing development could affect GP and school places
Sutherland Place, Kirkcaldy.
Four charged after police recover crack cocaine worth £10,000 in Kirkcaldy
Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
Coastal flood alert issued for Tayside and Fife
Coastal flood alert as Dundee, Angus and Fife braced for 6m-high tides
Bill Porteous, left, and West Braes trustee Sheena Sawyer with the Pittenweem nursery children who chose the winning name
Name revealed for Pittenweem Wee Scottie after primary school competition

Conversation