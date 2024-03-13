Cupar flood victims ‘being taken for fools’ by Scottish Government

The Scottish Government has been accused of taking desperate Cupar flooding victims for fools.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie claims ministers are stringing along those who lost homes and possessions during Storm Gerrit on December 27.

His anger follows a Scottish Parliament debate this week when climate minister Mairi McAllan expressed sympathy for Cupar residents.

However, she again failed to confirm whether grants would be provided to help those impacted.

Mr Rennie said: “They don’t want sympathy. They want a decision.”

Nine households were evacuated into temporary accommodation as a result of the flooding when the Lady Burn burst its banks.

And seven have yet to return home.

Government response is ‘insult to Cupar flooding victims’

During Tuesday’s debate, Mr Rennie said the distress of people in the Fife town had now turned to fury.

And he asked Ms McAllan to confirm grants to people whose homes and businesses were flooded.

However, she would only say she remains open to providing funding and offered to meet Mr Rennie.

He said: “The government has been stalling for months and now the best the minister could offer was a meeting.

“Frankly that is an insult to desperate flood victims in Cupar who are out of pocket.

“If talk could hold back the water, you’d never have a flood in Cupar again.”

Call for fairness for impacted Fifers

Following Storm Babet in October, the Scottish Government put in place financial support for people in Angus whose homes and businesses were flooded.

And Mr Rennie says it’s only fair that Fife victims also receive help.

He added: “The government acted within weeks to provide support to people in Angus.

“They now seem to have been stringing people in Cupar along and taking them for fools.”

‘I absolutely have sympathy’

Ms McAllan responded: “The issue is of great importance to me.

“I would like to begin by recognising the dreadful impact that flooding can have on households, businesses and communities.”

“I absolutely have sympathy to what was experienced (in Cupar).

“I’ve since reached out to Fife Council to get an idea of impacted communities and I remain open to providing funding.

“If Willie Rennie wants to meet with me about that, he’s very welcome.”

She said the government had increased the funding available to mitigate flooding by £91 million in the recent budget.