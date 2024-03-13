Probe launched into ‘wilful’ fireraising across Perth

An investigation has been launched after a number of small “wilful” fires were reported in Perth.

Police have been made aware of the fires – including one at Moncreiffe Church in the Craigie area on Sunday afternoon.

Nobody is reported to have been injured. Police are now enquiring into each incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police and emergency partners have been made aware of a number of small wilful fires in the Perth area recently.

“There have been no reports of injuries and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“There will be increased patrols of the area by police and partner agencies.

“Anyone with information or concerns should report this to us.”