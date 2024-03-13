Probe launched into ‘wilful’ fireraising across Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Probe launched into ‘wilful’ fireraising across Perth

One of the fires was set off at Moncreiffe Church.

By Chloe Burrell
Moncreiffe Church in Perth.
A fire was reported at Moncreiffe Church in Perth. Image: Google Street View

An investigation has been launched after a number of small “wilful” fires were reported in Perth.

Police have been made aware of the fires – including one at Moncreiffe Church in the Craigie area on Sunday afternoon.

Nobody is reported to have been injured. Police are now enquiring into each incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police and emergency partners have been made aware of a number of small wilful fires in the Perth area recently.

“There have been no reports of injuries and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“There will be increased patrols of the area by police and partner agencies.

“Anyone with information or concerns should report this to us.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Whinstone Quarry
Developer says 142 holiday units at Kinross-shire quarry 'will curb anti-social behaviour'
Tayside Mountain Rescue at Tomnadashan Mine at Loch Tay.
Explorer rescued from Perthshire cave that featured in Monty Python film
Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance beneath the Friarton Bridge in Perth
Woman dies after falling from M90 bridge in Perth
Generic image of police officer, showing sleeve with Police Scotland logo.
Missing Blairgowrie woman, 75, has been found
Scottish Water working to restore water supply to homes in Auchterarder and Braco.
Water returning to homes in Auchterarder and Braco after burst water main
Pete Wishart MP and John Swinney MSP addresses the crowds in St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stagecoach accused of U-turning on pledge in Perthshire bus cuts row
Actor Laurent Paris at The Horn Milk Bar.
Production of 'Squid Game-style' film takes place in Perthshire diner The Horn
Entrance to Balmoral Court, Gleneagles, and Michael Jordan
Gleneagles residents dismayed at Airbnb approval - despite objector renting to Michael Jordan for…
Brian Low murder
'Answers lie in Aberfeldy': Police issue fresh plea to locals over Brian Low murder
Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling councillor in court to deny child abuse image charge