Former Dundee Arnold Clark showroom put on market as car retailer seeks £125k a year in rent

The former Arnold Clark showroom on East Dock Street in Dundee has been put on the market three months after it was closed.

The Vauxhall dealership shut in December following what Arnold Clark said was a “consolidation” of brands to one site on Balfield Road.

Its closure brought to an end the near 30 year presence the dealership had at the site and sparked speculation it would be redeveloped as part of the Dundee Eden Project.

However, Eden Project bosses debunked these rumours when asked by The Courier last year.

The former showroom is now being marketed as a retail opportunity on the instructions of Arnold Clark – with rent priced at £125,000 per year.

‘High profile location’

In a sales brochure, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors say the site enjoys a “high profile location” and has a floodlit forecourt which can accommodate more than 40 cars.

The “modern” showroom – which is a little over 13,800 square feet – is also detailed as having an acoustic ceiling with inset lighting, tiled floor finishes, and staff and customer welfare facilities.

The rental of the site comes a few weeks after Arnold Clark was forced to secure the perimeter due to motorists using it as a free car park.

Fencing was erected around the dealership in early February – with cars still situated in the car park as it was being installed.

At the time, a spokesperson for the company said parking was “prohibited” on the grounds as it was private property.

The Arnold Clark garage had been on the site of the former Dundee East railway station since 1996.

No jobs were lost as a result of last year’s closure and the firm said all staff who worked at East Dock Street have been redeployed to other branches in the area.