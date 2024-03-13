Former Dundee Arnold Clark showroom put on market as car retailer seeks £125k a year in rent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Former Dundee Arnold Clark showroom put on market as car retailer seeks £125k a year in rent

The former showroom is being marketed as a retail opportunity.

By Laura Devlin
The empty Arnold Clark showroom and forecourt on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The empty Arnold Clark showroom and forecourt on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The former Arnold Clark showroom on East Dock Street in Dundee has been put on the market three months after it was closed.

The Vauxhall dealership shut in December following what Arnold Clark said was a “consolidation” of brands to one site on Balfield Road.

Its closure brought to an end the near 30 year presence the dealership had at the site and sparked speculation it would be redeveloped as part of the Dundee Eden Project.

However, Eden Project bosses debunked these rumours when asked by The Courier last year.

The former showroom is now being marketed as a retail opportunity on the instructions of Arnold Clark – with rent priced at £125,000 per year.

‘High profile location’

In a sales brochure, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors say the site enjoys a “high profile location” and has a floodlit forecourt which can accommodate more than 40 cars.

The “modern” showroom – which is a little over 13,800 square feet – is also detailed as having an acoustic ceiling with inset lighting, tiled floor finishes, and staff and customer welfare facilities.

The rental of the site comes a few weeks after Arnold Clark was forced to secure the  perimeter due to motorists using it as a free car park.

The fence erected after the former dealership was turned into a makeshift car park. Image: DC Thomson.

Fencing was erected around the dealership in early February – with cars still situated in the car park as it was being installed.

At the time, a spokesperson for the company said parking was “prohibited” on the grounds as it was private property.

The Arnold Clark garage had been on the site of the former Dundee East railway station since 1996.

No jobs were lost as a result of last year’s closure and the firm said all staff who worked at East Dock Street have been redeployed to other branches in the area.

More from Dundee

Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner with a pint of Guinness this St Patrick's Day.
The best 6 Dundee pubs to visit for a St Patrick's Day pint of…
Crash at Dundee's Dalkeith Road.
Calls for traffic calming after car crashes into garden wall in Dundee
Bayan Alhasani and Nawal Abusultan.
Couple from Gaza who found love in Dundee trying to rescue family
Staff at Shoezone in Dundee confirmed it is closing. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Shoezone in Dundee to close as store announces sale
Asda Milton of Craigie.
Dundee shoplift lout banned from Asda and Sainsbury's for five years
Happyhillock Road in Dundee.
Six Dundee motorists each fined £200 for mobile phone use in two-hour crackdown
Ross Cochrane leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver left passenger vomiting blood after high-speed Dundee crash
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Former Jehovah's Witness church up for sale Picture shows; 44 Court Street, Dundee . Dundee . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 12/03/2024
Former Dundee Jehovah's Witness church goes on market for £250k
Adam McMillan. Image: Facebook.
Dangerous Dundee driver back in court days after police leg crush case
Lindsay Wood in front row at the Arbroath FC Hall of Fame induction in 2019 with broadcaster Tam Cowan to his left and managerial veteran Dick Campbell on his right.
Sheriff Lindsay Wood: Tributes paid to Dundee graduate who devoted time to Arbroath FC

Conversation