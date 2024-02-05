Arnold Clark installs fence at former Dundee showroom after it becomes ‘freebie’ car park

Arnold Clark has secured the perimeter of its former Dundee showroom after motorists began using it as a free car park.

The former Vauxhall dealership on East Dock Street had a fence erected around it on Saturday.

Several cars were situated in the car park as it was being installed.

One motorist claimed drivers had been enjoying a “cheeky freebie” since the dealership closed late last year.

He said: “I saw the fence going up on Saturday whilst all the cars were parked there.

“Possibly some of the cars there on the day were connected to Arnold Clark.

“I know folk have been enjoying a cheeky freebie there since the dealership closed.

“A bit like the former petrol station at West Marketgait, people were using every inch of that car park to save a couple of quid.”

Arnold Clark confirmed it is still the owner of the East Dock Street site, which it took over in 1996.

There were no vehicles at the former showroom on Monday.

An Arnold Clark spokeswoman confirmed parking was “prohibited” on the grounds.

She said: “Arnold Clark is still the owner of the East Dock Street site in Dundee. It remains private property and unauthorised parking is prohibited.”