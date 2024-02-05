Arnold Clark installs fence at former Dundee showroom after it becomes ‘freebie’ car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arnold Clark installs fence at former Dundee showroom after it becomes ‘freebie’ car park

Several cars were situated in the car park as it was being erected.

By James Simpson
Perimeter fencing was installed at the Arnold Clark dealership, which closed in December 2023.
The Arnold Clark dealership closed in December. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

Arnold Clark has secured the perimeter of its former Dundee showroom after motorists began using it as a free car park.

The former Vauxhall dealership on East Dock Street had a fence erected around it on Saturday.

Several cars were situated in the car park as it was being installed.

One motorist claimed drivers had been enjoying a “cheeky freebie” since the dealership closed late last year.

East Dock Street Arnold Clark. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

He said: “I saw the fence going up on Saturday whilst all the cars were parked there.

“Possibly some of the cars there on the day were connected to Arnold Clark.

“I know folk have been enjoying a cheeky freebie there since the dealership closed.

“A bit like the former petrol station at West Marketgait, people were using every inch of that car park to save a couple of quid.”

Arnold Clark confirmed it is still the owner of the East Dock Street site, which it took over in 1996.

There were no vehicles at the former showroom on Monday.

An Arnold Clark spokeswoman confirmed parking was “prohibited” on the grounds.

She said: “Arnold Clark is still the owner of the East Dock Street site in Dundee. It remains private property and unauthorised parking is prohibited.”

