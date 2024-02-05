‘Commanding view’ from listed Victorian villa in Bridge of Allan on the market for £1.15m

A listed Victorian villa in Bridge of Allan has gone on the market for £1.15million.

Logie Aston, on Kenilworth Road, has walled gardens and a gated entrance.

The stone-built four-bedroom mansion – constructed in 1861 – also has a “commanding view” over Bridge of Allan and the Carse of Stirling.

Downstairs features a bright, spacious and modern living room with large south-facing bay windows.

The kitchen has an island countertop with an aga and a family dining area attached.

The drawing room offers a great place to withdraw and can be accessed from the inner hall.

There is also a games room, which is currently being used as a gym, a conservatory, a boot room and a utility room.

Upstairs are the villa’s four bedrooms, a family bathroom and a cinema room.

The principal bedroom has south-facing bay windows, fitted wardrobes and a large ensuite with a freestanding bath.

All other bedrooms are described as being well-proportioned with carpeted floors.

According to Halliday Homes, the B-listed property retains much of its original features and is great for modern-day living.

Logie Aston can be viewed on Halliday Homes’ website and is available for offers over £1.15million.

