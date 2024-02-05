‘Commanding view’ from listed Victorian villa in Bridge of Allan on the market for £1.15m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Commanding view’ from listed Victorian villa in Bridge of Allan on the market for £1.15m

The 19th-century home has a cinema, games room and walled gardens.

By Kieran Webster
A view of Logie Aston in Bridge of Allan.
The Victorian villa in Bridge of Allan is on the market. Image: Halliday Homes

A listed Victorian villa in Bridge of Allan has gone on the market for £1.15million.

Logie Aston, on Kenilworth Road, has walled gardens and a gated entrance.

The stone-built four-bedroom mansion – constructed in 1861 – also has a “commanding view” over Bridge of Allan and the Carse of Stirling.

The large and spacious lounge.
The modern and spacious lounge. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen with and aga stove.
An aga is the centrepiece of the kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
A sitting area attached to the kitchen
A conformable sitting area is attached to the kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The dinning area.
A dining area is joined to the kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The drawing room.
The drawing room is currently used for relaxing and playing music. Image: Halliday Homes
The drawing room.
Another view of the drawing room. Image: Halliday homes

Downstairs features a bright, spacious and modern living room with large south-facing bay windows.

The kitchen has an island countertop with an aga and a family dining area attached.

The drawing room offers a great place to withdraw and can be accessed from the inner hall.

There is also a games room, which is currently being used as a gym, a conservatory, a boot room and a utility room.

The games room.
The games room is currently used as a gym. Image: Halliday Homes
The principal bedroom.
The principal bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The principal ensuite.
The ensuite has a standalone bath and shower. Image: Halliday Homes
Space to enjoy the views.
It has space to enjoy the views. Image: Halliday Homes
Another double bedroom.
There are four double bedrooms upstairs. Image: Halliday Homes
The cinema room
The cinema room. Image: Halliday Homes
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes

Upstairs are the villa’s four bedrooms, a family bathroom and a cinema room.

The principal bedroom has south-facing bay windows, fitted wardrobes and a large ensuite with a freestanding bath.

All other bedrooms are described as being well-proportioned with carpeted floors.

Views from the property.
Views from the property. Image: Halliday Homes
The back garden.
The back garden. Image: Halliday Homes
The property has a large driveway
A large driveway leads you to the home. Image: Halliday Homes

According to Halliday Homes, the B-listed property retains much of its original features and is great for modern-day living.

Logie Aston can be viewed on Halliday Homes’ website and is available for offers over £1.15million.

elsewhere in Stirling, a spacious three-bedroom home in the heart of Callander is also on the market.

