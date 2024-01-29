Spacious three-bedroom home in Callander town centre available for just £165k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spacious three-bedroom home in Callander town centre available for just £165k

Glenstrae has its own entrance door and outdoor space.

Glenstrae, on Callander's Main Street, is for sale for £165,000.
Image: Aberdein Considine
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen

A three-bedroom home in the heart of Callander is available for just £165,000.

Glenstrae is a spacious maisonette flat that has its own private entrance door onto the Main Street.

The entrance hallway has stair access to the first floor, where there is a large bay windowed lounge.

Glenstrae on Callander's Main Street is for sale for £165,000.
Glenstrae has a private front door to the Main Street. Image: Aberdein Considine
Inside Glenstrae, on Callander's Main Street, which is for sale for £165,000.
The entrance stairway is carpeted. Image: Aberdein Considine
Inside Glenstrae, on Callander's Main Street, which is for sale for £165,000.
It has a large bay-windowed lounge. Image: Aberdein Considine
Inside Glenstrae, on Callander's Main Street, which is for sale for £165,000.
The kitchen is self-contained. Image: Aberdein Considine
Inside Glenstrae, on Callander's Main Street, which is for sale for £165,000.
The dining kitchen is spacious. Image: Aberdein Considine

There is also a separate generously-sized dining kitchen with a large central island and a range of base and wall units with integrated appliances including hob, oven, hood, dishwasher and washing machine.

The main stairway leads to the top floor where there is a large hallway and access to three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Inside Glenstrae, on Callander's Main Street, which is for sale for £165,000.
There is enough space in this bedroom for a small chair. Image: Aberdein Considine
Inside Glenstrae, on Callander's Main Street, which is for sale for £165,000.
The smallest of the bedrooms has a sofa and exercise bike. Image: Aberdein Considine
Inside Glenstrae, on Callander's Main Street, which is for sale for £165,000.
The upstairs hallway is well-decorated. Image: Aberdein Considine
Inside Glenstrae, on Callander's Main Street, which is for sale for £165,000.
There is plenty of space in this bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine
Inside Glenstrae, on Callander's Main Street, which is for sale for £165,000.
This bathroom is modern but still has character. Image: Aberdein Considine

The property benefits from gas central heating and partial double glazing with single-glazed windows to the rear.

To the rear of the kitchen is a stairway leading to three coal sheds and small outside space.

Glenstrae is a spacious home that will appeal to a cross-section of the buying market – including couples, families or even as a holiday flat.

Aberdein Considine, which is marketing the property, says viewers will appreciate the space, and quality of fixtures and fittings throughout.

