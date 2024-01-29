Spacious three-bedroom home in Callander town centre available for just £165k

A three-bedroom home in the heart of Callander is available for just £165,000.

Glenstrae is a spacious maisonette flat that has its own private entrance door onto the Main Street.

The entrance hallway has stair access to the first floor, where there is a large bay windowed lounge.

There is also a separate generously-sized dining kitchen with a large central island and a range of base and wall units with integrated appliances including hob, oven, hood, dishwasher and washing machine.

The main stairway leads to the top floor where there is a large hallway and access to three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The property benefits from gas central heating and partial double glazing with single-glazed windows to the rear.

To the rear of the kitchen is a stairway leading to three coal sheds and small outside space.

Glenstrae is a spacious home that will appeal to a cross-section of the buying market – including couples, families or even as a holiday flat.

Aberdein Considine, which is marketing the property, says viewers will appreciate the space, and quality of fixtures and fittings throughout.