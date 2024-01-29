Owen Beck Dundee return imminent as fans applaud star into Dark Blues training base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Owen Beck Dundee return imminent as fans applaud star into Dark Blues training base

The Liverpool star is back in the City of Discovery - and has been joined by another returning loan star.

By George Cran
Owen Beck at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Owen Beck at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Owen Beck is closing in on a sensational return to Dundee – and he is set to be joined by a second returning loan star.

Liverpool star Beck was applauded into the club’s Gardyne Campus training centre by waiting Dees after speculation mounted throughout the day.

The 21-year-old made a huge impact in the first half of the season before being recalled by the his parent club at the start of January.

That decision was triggered by injury issues to senior Anfield left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

However, Liverpool’s injury crisis has abated and Beck has returned to Dundee to complete the season on loan at Dens Park.

Owen Beck enjoyed a stellar first half of the season. Image: SNS
Owen Beck enjoyed a stellar first half of the season with Dundee. Image: SNS

The Wales U/21 international is expected to be confirmed as a Dundee player on Tuesday, with the club hopeful of getting paperwork done in time for him to face Aberdeen in the evening.

Beck won’t be the only loanee returning to Dens, however.

Joining the Liverpool man at Gardyne on Monday was goalkeeper Jon McCracken.

The Norwich man joined the club on loan at the start of the season before returning to his parent club after the arrival of Trevor Carson.

Dundee's Jon McCracken joined on loan from Norwich City. Image: SNS.
Jon McCracken is back with Dundee after previously returning to Norwich City. Image: SNS

However, recent issues with injuries to first-choice Carson and deputy Adam Legzdins in recent games saw manager Tony Docherty go in search of another option.

After leaving Dens Park in August, McCracken went on loan to Accrington Stanley where he played 11 times.

Having played for two clubs this season, the Scotland youth goalie is unable to play for any other side.

And Docherty has jumped at the chance to bring back the former Hamilton man.

More from Dundee FC

Michael Mellon
LEE WILKIE: No fear for Dundee at under-pressure Aberdeen after Michael Mellon-inspired win at…
Harry Sharp celebrates after saving Andrew Shinnie's penalty. Image: SNS
Dundee keeper Harry Sharp reveals homework paid off for Livi penalty stop
Michael Mellon celebrates
5 Dundee talking points from dramatic win at Livingston - including the Mellon man,…
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty on Dundee mentality in 'massive' Livingston win, Michael Mellon impact and Luke…
Dundee celebrate at Livingston. Image: SNS
Livingston 1-4 Dundee: New boy Michael Mellon shines on dramatic day in West Lothian
Michael Mellon in action for Scotland U/21
Michael Mellon: Dundee boss Tony Docherty outlines 'coup' of a signing and what Burnley…
Michael Mellon has joined Dundee on loan from Burnley. Image: David Young/Dundee FC
Dundee seal loan deal for Burnley strike prospect Michael Mellon
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and referee John Beaton checks his VAR screen on Wednesday night in Perth. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans hungry for AGM reassurance as St Johnstone VAR wrangle…
Dundee star Lyall Cameron dismayed at full-time. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron pinpoints key to Dundee avoiding repeat of Hearts dismay
Cammy Kerr
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals reason behind Cammy Kerr exit

Conversation