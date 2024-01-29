Owen Beck Dundee return imminent as fans applaud star into Dark Blues training base

Owen Beck is closing in on a sensational return to Dundee – and he is set to be joined by a second returning loan star.

Liverpool star Beck was applauded into the club’s Gardyne Campus training centre by waiting Dees after speculation mounted throughout the day.

The 21-year-old made a huge impact in the first half of the season before being recalled by the his parent club at the start of January.

That decision was triggered by injury issues to senior Anfield left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

However, Liverpool’s injury crisis has abated and Beck has returned to Dundee to complete the season on loan at Dens Park.

The Wales U/21 international is expected to be confirmed as a Dundee player on Tuesday, with the club hopeful of getting paperwork done in time for him to face Aberdeen in the evening.

Beck won’t be the only loanee returning to Dens, however.

Joining the Liverpool man at Gardyne on Monday was goalkeeper Jon McCracken.

The Norwich man joined the club on loan at the start of the season before returning to his parent club after the arrival of Trevor Carson.

However, recent issues with injuries to first-choice Carson and deputy Adam Legzdins in recent games saw manager Tony Docherty go in search of another option.

After leaving Dens Park in August, McCracken went on loan to Accrington Stanley where he played 11 times.

Having played for two clubs this season, the Scotland youth goalie is unable to play for any other side.

And Docherty has jumped at the chance to bring back the former Hamilton man.