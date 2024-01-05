Owen Beck: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails ‘big steps’ made by loan star at Dundee

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Owen Beck’s loan spell at Dundee.

The 21-year-old was outstanding for the Dark Blues in the first half of the season before being recalled by the Anfield giants following injuries to left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Beck – reportedly attracting interest from a host of clubs including Celtic and Rangers – could even feature for the Reds in Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Arsenal.

Klopp on Beck

Discussing the defender’s Dens spell, Klopp said: “It was good.

“We were always pretty positive about Owen but then he had two really difficult loan spells [with Famalicao in Portugal and Bolton in League One].

“This was a surprise that it didn’t work out because of what we thought about Owen.

“But that’s how it is, especially with young boys when you send them away from home and stuff like this.

“Plenty of things can happen there and it always needs to fit really well – it must be the right manager, must be the right team, if you have another left-back there and he has experience…there are so many things [that] can make a loan spell not really happening.

“That was probably the case for him. And now in Dundee it was fine and he made big steps.

“The situation here is clear – we lose two of our left-backs so we think it makes sense if a boy we like is available for us, we bring him back. That’s all.”

A Liverpool appearance for Beck this weekend means returning to Dundee would be the only remaining transfer option available for him this season should he wish to go in search of regular game time.

Rules don’t allow for players to feature for more than two clubs in one campaign.