Owen Beck: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails ‘big steps’ made by loan star at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Owen Beck: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails ‘big steps’ made by loan star at Dundee

Beck was outstanding for the Dark Blues in the first half of the season before being recalled by the Anfield giants.

By Reporter
Owen Beck at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Owen Beck at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Owen Beck’s loan spell at Dundee.

The 21-year-old was outstanding for the Dark Blues in the first half of the season before being recalled by the Anfield giants following injuries to left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Beck – reportedly attracting interest from a host of clubs including Celtic and Rangers – could even feature for the Reds in Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Arsenal.

Klopp on Beck

Discussing the defender’s Dens spell, Klopp said: “It was good.

“We were always pretty positive about Owen but then he had two really difficult loan spells [with Famalicao in Portugal and Bolton in League One].

“This was a surprise that it didn’t work out because of what we thought about Owen.

“But that’s how it is, especially with young boys when you send them away from home and stuff like this.

“Plenty of things can happen there and it always needs to fit really well – it must be the right manager, must be the right team, if you have another left-back there and he has experience…there are so many things [that] can make a loan spell not really happening.

Jurgen Klopp.

“That was probably the case for him. And now in Dundee it was fine and he made big steps.

“The situation here is clear – we lose two of our left-backs so we think it makes sense if a boy we like is available for us, we bring him back. That’s all.”

A Liverpool appearance for Beck this weekend means returning to Dundee would be the only remaining transfer option available for him this season should he wish to go in search of regular game time.

Rules don’t allow for players to feature for more than two clubs in one campaign.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Ibrox. Image: PA
Dundee half-term report card: Tony Docherty's first six months rated
New concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee stadium designer promises ‘21st-century fan experience'
2
Shaun Byrne
Dundee, Raith Rovers or somewhere else - what next for Shaun Byrne?
Owen Beck takes on Rangers at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Bids for former Dundee loan star Owen Beck reportedly rejected by Liverpool
Owen Beck
Dundee and Owen Beck: Anatomy of a loan that went too well
Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose until January. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee youth star Luke Graham extends loan at Montrose
St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris.
St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris 'very disappointed' at Dundee postponement and reveals Saints spent…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee v St Johnstone OFF after Dens Park pitch inspection
5
Owen Beck made it 2-1 after a fine first half for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Owen Beck says farewell to Dundee fans after return to Liverpool
Scott Tiffoney made a real impact off the bench last time out. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney: I've not shown what I can do yet

Conversation