Bids for former Dundee loan star Owen Beck reportedly rejected by Liverpool

Liverpool have reportedly rejected advances from Celtic and Rangers for former Dundee loan star Owen Beck.

The 21-year-old made a huge impact on loan at Dens Park in the first half of this season before being recalled by the Anfield club this week.

Injuries to first-choice left-back options Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have left Jurgen Klopp without a recognised senior option in that position.

Robertson is expected back at some point this month.

However, they chose to recall Beck on January 1 to bolster their options.

And it has been reported by The Times that Klopp is planning to give the Wales U/21 international game time in the Liverpool first team.

His form at Dundee also drew interest from Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers.

The same article says both Old Firm clubs made enquiries over the player’s availability with Celtic seeking a permanent deal and Rangers a loan until the end of the campaign.

However, both were rebuffed with ’Pool keen to keep their young talent at Anfield.

Beck will be hoping to feature in Sunday’s FA Cup clash against Arsenal.

Should he turn out for the Reds, he will then be unable to play for any other club this season.

Rules don’t allow for players to feature for more than two clubs in one campaign.

However, he would be able to return to Dundee on loan if Liverpool’s left-back crisis eases by the end of January and they choose to send Beck back out to get first-team game time.