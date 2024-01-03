Dundee and Owen Beck: Anatomy of a loan that went too well

Owen Beck is back at Liverpool, leaving Dundee and their fans pining after their favourite loan star.

The Anfield club are short of left-backs and they had one tearing up the Scottish Premiership.

It’s a no-brainer from them to bring him back to shore up a troublesome position, at least until Andy Robertson gets back to fitness.

However, absolutely not the news Dees wanted to hear when shaking off Hogmanay hangovers.

Nor the news manager Tony Docherty wanted to hear either.

Earlier in the campaign he’d joked about not answering his phone when a Liverpool number came up, in case it was to recall Beck.

However, his professionalism outweighed any desire to ignore the incoming call.

Now he has a problem to solve.

Courier Sport analyses a loan that worked too well.

Gem

From his first touch in dark blue in a seaside town on the coast of Ireland, Beck looked like a gem of a find for Docherty and his Dundee side.

Irish second-tier outfit Bray Wanderers may not have been the sternest of challenges but immediately the youngster dazzled.

A first Dundee goal came that day, beating two men and finishing after a one-two with Fin Robertson.

A real sign of things to come.

In 2021, Beck played in front of 52,020 at Anfield. In 2023, he made his Dundee debut in front of 1,555 at Bonnyrigg Rose’s New Dundas Park, a pitch with a clear slope from one side line to the other that leaves onlookers squinting at an optical illusion of a wonky crossbar at one end.

Anfield and New Dundas Park are worlds apart.

But Beck played his part in a 1-0 win. And also picked up a yellow card for dissent – a first of many to come.

Premiership impact

Once the Premiership kicked into gear, other sides were taking notice and Beck became a key part of Dundee’s set-up.

Driving runs from left wing-back combined with tenacious defending and that initial feeling of Dundee plucking a gem out of the loan market was solidifying.

All that was missing were goals. There had been plenty of chances but no net rippling. Yet.

He finally broke his duck in defeat at home to Hibs, his first-ever senior goal.

And backed that up with an excellent strike the following week at Motherwell.

Injury kept him out against Rangers but he went on to play through injury as 2023 came to a close.

And his final touch as a Dundee player landed a corner kick on the head of skipper Joe Shaughnessy to score a 96th-minute equaliser at Kilmarnock.

Across 20 appearances for the Dark Blues, Beck scored two goals and notched two assists. His total goal contributions (goals, assists and key passes leading to assists), however, were 11 – four more than the nearest team-mate.

A key man, no doubt about it.

What they said

Beck bade farewell to Dundee fans this week. Earlier in the season, though, he revealed how much he was enjoying life at Dens Park.

He said in November after scoring against Hibs: “I’m proud to score my first goal for Dundee.

“I love the Dundee fans. They’ve shown me great support since I have come here and I thank them for that.

“I’m really enjoying (the loan).

“I get on really well with the manager and the assistant and the lads. I feel really settled and I am really enjoying it.”

Docherty, meanwhile, was full of praise for the attitude and ability of the 21-year-old.

He said when asked about a possible recall back in October: “Owen is doing exceptionally well and with international recognition as well, it wouldn’t be a surprise if people are talking about him.

“But he’s such a grounded boy and is very popular here. I think he enjoys playing here – the football side of it and the camaraderie in the dressing-room as well.

“That level of consistency will attract attention.”

How do Dundee replace Beck?

That’s the key question all Dundee fans are wondering.

Finding a replacement in the transfer market this month is obviously crucial for Docherty.

But what does he already have at his disposal?

When Beck was missing at Rangers, Aaron Donnelly stepped into the left wing-back slot. A different type of player, the Nottingham Forest loanee is far more defensively-minded.

Other options previously used have been Cammy Kerr, though he is right footed.

Luke McCowan has also been stepped in at left wing-back on occasion, though he’s now a crucial part of the central midfield.

Another possibility is a change in system for Docherty.

He’s been married to the 3-5-2 setup for much of this season and for good reason.

However, two key cogs are now missing – Antonio Portales at right centre-back and Beck at left wing-back.

Portales has only played in a back three while the wing-back role freed up Beck to wreak havoc going forward.

A change of system could be on the cards – and would only demonstrate further how big an impact Beck made at Dens Park.

An impact that will be remembered by both player and club for a long time to come.

Sadly for Dundee, it was a loan deal that was too good to last.