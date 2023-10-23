Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Owen Beck recall possibility amid Liverpool injury issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Owen Beck recall possibility amid Liverpool injury issues

Andy Robertson's long-term injury has left the Anfield side short of left-back options.

By George Cran
Owen Beck has been a standout for Dundee this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Owen Beck has been a standout for Dundee this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has no worries over the possibility of a Liverpool recall for star loan signing Owen Beck.

That’s despite some sizeable left-back issues at Anfield after Andy Robertson was sidelined for the next three months.

The Scotland captain injured a shoulder in the qualifying defeat away to Spain and surgery is required to sort the issue, ruling him out until the new year.

That leaves Jurgen Klopp with only Kostas Tsimikas as a recognised senior left-back.

Klopp has suggested Joe Gomez could fill in while youngster Luke Chambers could get the call up, though he himself picked up an ankle injury while away with England U/20s.

Beck has played twice for the Reds, was described by Klopp as a “super talent” in 2021 and has made plenty of headlines since he joined Dundee on loan.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with Owen Beck.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Owen Beck during a Carabao Cup clash in 2021.

His form in the Premiership led to a first call-up to the senior Wales squad.

Should he continue to play at a high level and Liverpool continue to have full-back issues come January, there is a possibility of a recall once the transfer window opens.

‘Something I’m aware of’

However, Dundee boss Docherty isn’t concerned about that.

In fact, he turns that concern on its head – if there’s any chance of losing Beck in the winter window, it means he’ll have put in more stellar performances in dark blue.

“You keep an eye on all developments. That’s the way it works with loan players,” Docherty said.

“You give them a platform to do well for themselves but also for Dundee Football Club.

“And if they do well, of course they will attract attention from either their parent club or elsewhere.

“But I’m not worried about it. It is something I’m aware of.

Tony Docherty is delighted with Owen Beck’s contribution since joining Dundee on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS

“Owen is doing exceptionally well and with international recognition as well, it wouldn’t be a surprise if people are talking about him.

“But he’s such a grounded boy and is very popular here. I think he enjoys playing here – the football side of it and the camaraderie in the dressing-room as well.

“We’ll just keep his feet on the ground and he’ll, hopefully, keep performing the way he’s performing.

“That level of consistency will attract attention.”

But if he sees a call from Jurgen Klopp or anyone from Liverpool?

“I wouldn’t like it! He’s been doing great for us so I’ll be avoiding it!” Docherty joked.

“But we do have a great relationship with Liverpool. There was due diligence done on both sides when Owen was coming here.

“And we’ll maintain that relationship.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee loanee Marcel Lewis (left) and St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe. Images: SNS.
Charlie Adam admits he 'nearly had to drive' Marcel Lewis and Dara Costelloe north…
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy insists summer call to leave St Mirren for Dens Park…
Elite France striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring from the spot against Scotland.
JIM SPENCE: Scotland will soak up Euros party in Germany — but Kylian Mbappe…
A host of games have been cancelled
Dundee and St Johnstone games OFF as Storm Babet also hits Arbroath v Raith…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty says Dundee will have to be at their 'absolute best' to turn…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
How Dundee avoid rustiness in Aberdeen clash after three weeks without a fixture
Which three Scotland goalkeepers will go to the Euro finals?
RAB DOUGLAS: Craig Gordon comeback could have big implications for Zander Clark's Scotland Euro…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan, Amadou Bakayoko and Owen Beck were away on international duty this week.
Dees on duty: Dundee international round-up - who noised up opposition fans and who…
Dundee star Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
'More to come' from Dundee star Fin Robertson as boss Tony Docherty sets challenge…
Dundee and Dundee United faced off in the Reserve Cup at North End Park. Image: Sean Dee Photography.
Dundee take Reserve Cup bonus point after Dundee United kid pegs Dee back with…

Conversation