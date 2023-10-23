Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Owen Beck recall possibility amid Liverpool injury issues

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has no worries over the possibility of a Liverpool recall for star loan signing Owen Beck.

That’s despite some sizeable left-back issues at Anfield after Andy Robertson was sidelined for the next three months.

The Scotland captain injured a shoulder in the qualifying defeat away to Spain and surgery is required to sort the issue, ruling him out until the new year.

That leaves Jurgen Klopp with only Kostas Tsimikas as a recognised senior left-back.

Klopp has suggested Joe Gomez could fill in while youngster Luke Chambers could get the call up, though he himself picked up an ankle injury while away with England U/20s.

Beck has played twice for the Reds, was described by Klopp as a “super talent” in 2021 and has made plenty of headlines since he joined Dundee on loan.

His form in the Premiership led to a first call-up to the senior Wales squad.

Should he continue to play at a high level and Liverpool continue to have full-back issues come January, there is a possibility of a recall once the transfer window opens.

‘Something I’m aware of’

However, Dundee boss Docherty isn’t concerned about that.

In fact, he turns that concern on its head – if there’s any chance of losing Beck in the winter window, it means he’ll have put in more stellar performances in dark blue.

“You keep an eye on all developments. That’s the way it works with loan players,” Docherty said.

“You give them a platform to do well for themselves but also for Dundee Football Club.

“And if they do well, of course they will attract attention from either their parent club or elsewhere.

“But I’m not worried about it. It is something I’m aware of.

“Owen is doing exceptionally well and with international recognition as well, it wouldn’t be a surprise if people are talking about him.

“But he’s such a grounded boy and is very popular here. I think he enjoys playing here – the football side of it and the camaraderie in the dressing-room as well.

“We’ll just keep his feet on the ground and he’ll, hopefully, keep performing the way he’s performing.

“That level of consistency will attract attention.”

But if he sees a call from Jurgen Klopp or anyone from Liverpool?

“I wouldn’t like it! He’s been doing great for us so I’ll be avoiding it!” Docherty joked.

“But we do have a great relationship with Liverpool. There was due diligence done on both sides when Owen was coming here.

“And we’ll maintain that relationship.”