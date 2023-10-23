Fife ‘Paul Ferris impersonator’ jailed for Co-op booze theft ‘last crime’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife ‘Paul Ferris impersonator’ jailed for Co-op booze theft ‘last crime’

Serial criminal Paul Reid has previously been imprisoned for a series of crimes.

By Jamie McKenzie
Reid was caught stealing from the Co-op in Bank Street, Lochgelly. Image: DC Thomson.
Reid was caught stealing from the Co-op in Bank Street, Lochgelly. Image: DC Thomson.

A Fife man who once impersonated ex-gangster Paul Ferris has admitted stealing booze from a Co-op.

Paul Reid appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court by video link from prison to plead guilty to stealing £21.25 worth of alcohol from the shop in Bank Street, Lochgelly, on March 9 this year.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said his client’s offending is linked to a longstanding problem with alcohol, though the solicitor highlighted an improvement in his presentation since being away from alcohol in prison.

Mr Flett said Reid, 45, is due to be released in February and does not think he has any other criminal matters in the pipeline.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon jailed him for four months for the theft, to run concurrently to his existing prison sentence.

‘Ninja-style’ moves

In May, Reid admitted crimes including displaying “ninja-style moves” in a Dunfermline Chest Heart & Stroke charity shop and challenging a worker there to a fight, as well as threatening to slit their throat.

On another occasion he refused to get off a bus at Dunfermline bus station when drunk and approached members of the public while in possession of a BB gun.

He also threatened to break the neck of a staff member in the Co-op in Lochgelly’s Bank Street.

He was jailed for 12 months.

Paul Ferris claim

In March, Reid was jailed for ten months for various offences including telling two women waiting for a taxi in Cowdenbeath he was notorious mobster-turned-author Paul Ferris and had just been released from prison after nine years.

Paul Ferris
Paul Ferris. Image: PA.

Intoxicated Reid, formerly of Lochgelly’s South Street, claimed to the strangers he had been behind bars for shooting someone in the head.

Ferris was a trusted associate of Glasgow crime lord Arthur Thompson, who had links to the Kray twins.

He was jailed for gun running and released in 2002. A film of his life story, The Wee Man starring Martin Compston, came out in 2013.

