Former Dundee United striker Brian Graham ’embarrassed’ by Partick Thistle implosion

Partick Thistle captain Brian Graham admits he was left “embarrassed” by the Jags’ 5-0 capitulation against Dundee United.

The Maryhill men were still in the contest following Craig Sibbald’s first-half opener — albeit United were the better side throughout — but completely collapsed after Kevin Holt doubled the visitors’ lead after the break.

When you gift the team at the top of the league five goals, you’ve got no chance. Brian Graham

Scott McMann added a third before Holt completed his hat-trick with a close-range effort and a penalty-kick.

And former Tannadice striker Graham pulled no punches as he assessed Thistle’s failings, insisting they gifted United their goals.

“It’s bitterly disappointing and I’m a bit embarrassed, if I’m honest,” said Graham. “I didn’t think it was a 5-0 game — we were in it for large parts — but when you gift the team at the top of the league five goals, you’ve got no chance.

“The goals were all avoidable, and that’s the biggest thing for us. We need to reflect on that as a group because no one should come to Firhill and beat us 5-0.”

Predictable

As well as rippling the net five times, United struck the bar through Tony Watt and Ross Docherty.

Thistle, by contrast, threatened fleetingly through Harry Milne and Steven Lawless — but rarely gave visiting keeper Jack Walton cause for concern between the sticks.

It was night and day compared to the Jags’ 2-1 Viaplay Cup win at Tannadice in July, during which Graham tormented the home side.

“Even when we were in the ascendency, we didn’t make any clear-cut chances,” conceded Graham. “If you don’t make their goalkeeper work, you’re not going to score a goal.

“We need that killer pass; we need that good delivery into the box.

“I thought we were a bit predictable at times and we needed to have better ideas going forward.”