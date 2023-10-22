4 Dundee United talking points: Did Jim Goodwin praise hint at new deal for Tangerines goal hero?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: Did Jim Goodwin praise hint at new deal for Tangerines goal hero?

Kevin Holt ran riot on his return to Maryhill.

Jim Goodwin on the touchline of Partick Thistle v Dundee United
Jim Goodwin was a content man after Dundee United's win in Glasgow. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kevin Holt was the hat-trick hero as Dundee United hammered Partick Thistle 5-0 at Firhill.

Craig Sibbald and Scott McMann also rippled the net as the dominant visitors extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 matches and moved four points clear of Raith Rovers at the summit of the second tier.

Courier Sport was in Glasgow’s west end to analyse the action.

An excellent first quarter completed

United’s trip to Firhill brought the curtain down on their first quarter of Championship fixtures in scintillating style.

To navigate those first nine league matches, including trips to likely title rivals Rovers and Thistle, without defeat is a statement of intent — and all the more impressive given the huge summer rebuild.

Jim Goodwin’s side have not always dazzled. It hasn’t all been champagne football and handsome victories — although there have been a few of those — but this United team have a mechanical ability to not lose matches.

They grind it out.

Of their Championship rivals, the longest unbeaten run in all competitions this season is Arbroath with five. United’s currently stands at 13. It is hard to see any team competing with their consistency.

Craig Sibbald celebrates his goal for Dundee United against Partick Thistle.
Craig Sibbald started the rout. Image: SNS

Robbie Neilson’s 2019/20 United side, which is often cited by Arabs as the benchmark for a flying start in a Championship campaign, picked up 18 points from their opening nine games and lost three times.

The class of 2023/24 has 21 points and is yet to taste defeat.

However, there is no chance Tannadice stars will be allowed to luxuriate in this start. While there were chants of ‘Pump it up / United’s going up’ from the away section, Goodwin was already seeking to renew standards.

He said: “We have set the bar in the first quarter in the league and have to do the same in the next.”

If United were to rise to that challenge and continue this pace, a final points tally of 84 would be the third-highest in the history of the Scottish second tier, only trailing Hearts (91 points, 2014/15) and Hibernian (89 points, 1998/99)

Outstanding away days

The travelling United fans — many of whom will have endured the 12 defeats in 19 league games last term; 35 goals conceded in the process — are being served up a treat.

The 1,398-strong following at Firhill was laudable, given the horrendous conditions and logistical disruptions caused by deadly Storm Babet.

And they watched Goodwin’s charges continue their sparkling form away from DD3.

Dundee United fans at Partick Thistle.
United were backed in numbers despite adverse conditions in Tayside. Image: SNS

The Tangerines have only conceded ONE goal in their five Championship fixtures on the road and have scored 14.

In the SPFL, Only Rangers can match United’s defensive record in away matches — and they have played one game less.

Only Falkirk (15) have scored more goals on their travels.

Thirteen points from a possible 15 have been claimed.

Providing United’s form at Tannadice can kick into gear in the same manner — and a 4-1 hammering of Queen’s Park in their last home game is a promising sign — then it is another ominous prospect for the rest of the division.

Gutsy management from attacking Goodwin

Goodwin deserves immense credit for an attacking, gutsy game-plan in Maryhill.

The United boss eschewed his usual preference for a 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 this season and effectively fielded an orthodox 4-4-2, with Tony Watt given license to get alongside Louis Moult — albeit he manfully harried back when required.

The full-backs were also encouraged to burst forward.

Jim Goodwin takes the acclaim of the Dundee United fans
Goodwin takes the acclaim of the United fans. Image: SNS

Allied with a high line and tireless pressing game, particularly in the opening 25 minutes, the Tangerines appeared to catch their hosts on the hop. The amount of turnovers in possession will have delighted Goodwin and incensed Kris Doolan.

Despite a couple of forays forward by Thistle as half-time approached, the Terrors’ lead could have been more handsome at the break. And the visitors got the rewards their offensive outlook merited in the second period.

The strategy required Ross Docherty and Craig Sibbald to excel in midfield — they did — and for Kai Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton to provide defensive cover as well as their attacking endeavours. They also did.

Bold tactical choices, expertly implemented by those in green.

Kevin Holt: Premiership stroller?

Holt, with seven goals in 14 appearances, is just two goals away from matching his best tally for a single season.

It is still October.

His stunning hat-trick against the Jags saw him walk away with the match ball on his first return to Firhill since swapping Thistle for United — and brought fulsome praise from his manager.

Kevin Holt of Dundee United with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Partick Thistle
Kevin Holt walked away with the match ball. Image: SNS

Goodwin predicted he would “stroll” the Premiership if the Tangerines win promotion.

Holt has, of course, played in the top-flight before. Just across the road from Tannadice, in fact. He made 113 appearances for Dundee between 2015 and 2018 — 95 of those in the Premiership.

However, he was an out-and-out left-back.

There is little to be gained from a comparison with United’s Holt; a towering centre-back; tidy on the ball and with an eye for goal.

It will be fascinating to see how this iteration of the ex-Thistle and Queen of the South fares, should the Tangerines see promotion. The partnership with Declan Gallagher certainly looks ready-made for the step up.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt jumps for joy after scoring against Partick Thistle.
Jumping for joy: Kevin Holt celebrates finding the net. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “I’ve brought Kevin to the club not just to play in this league, where he has played the majority of his career, but for the long term if we achieve our main objective of winning promotion.”

Given Holt only signed a one-year deal in the summer, that would also suggest that a new contract will very much be on the agenda in the coming weeks and months.

More from Dundee United

Scott Constable in action for Dundee United
Dundee United prospect unable to stop Scotland U17s defeat in Turkey
Kevin Holt of Dundee United with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Partick Thistle
Jim Goodwin hails Kevin Holt as one of the most underrated defenders in Scotland…
Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt
Partick Thistle 0-5 Dundee United: Kevin Holt bags HAT-TRICK against former club as Tangerines…
Dundee United striker Tony Watt is all smiles at training.
'Holt and Doc have told us everything': Tony Watt insists there will be no…
Tony Watt, left, and Jack Stewart
Dundee United star Tony Watt opens up on tribute to Jack Stewart, 6, and…
Kevin McAlpine.
Kevin McAlpine – son of Dundee United legend Hamish – dies suddenly aged 39
Elite France striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring from the spot against Scotland.
JIM SPENCE: Scotland will soak up Euros party in Germany — but Kylian Mbappe…
Declan Gallagher in action for Dundee United at Raith Rovers.
Dundee United face major injury setbacks ahead of Partick Thistle clash — but Jim…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Storm Babet: Dundee United training plan 'scuppered' as 50MPH gales batter St Andrews base
The SPFL Trust Trophy draw was made for the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Image: SNS.
Dundee United, Raith and Arbroath learn fate in SPFL Trust Trophy draw

Conversation