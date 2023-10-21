‘Holt and Doc have told us everything’: Tony Watt insists there will be no surprises when Dundee United face Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Holt and Doc have told us everything’: Tony Watt insists there will be no surprises when Dundee United face Partick Thistle

United hope to extend their unbeaten record in all competitions to 13 games.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United striker Tony Watt is all smiles at training.
All smiles: Tony Watt is in fine form at United: Shutterstock / David Young

Tony Watt insists the inside knowledge of Ross Docherty and Kevin Holt will mean there are no surprises when Dundee United travel to Firhill this afternoon.

Tannadice captain Docherty and powerful centre-half Holt both made the switch from Maryhill over the close-season, ensuring they will receive a hostile reception on their first return west.

And they have been able to give the lowdown to Watt — who travels into training with the duo — and the rest of the Tannadice dressing room.

Dundee United's Tony Watt celebrates finding the net against Queen's Park
Tony Watt celebrates finding the net against Queen’s Park. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman.

“Thistle are a good team and we know what they’re about — Holty and Doc have told us everything,” said the United vice-captain.

“They have players who have played in the Premiership, and I’ve been about a few of them in youth teams as well. It’s a good side with a few up-and-coming players, as well.

“We’ll need to give the best account of ourselves.

Familiarity

United have, of course, already crossed swords with the Jags.

Indeed, Thistle are the last team to beat Jim Goodwin’s charges.

A 12-game unbeaten run has followed that 2-1 defeat in the Viaplay Cup back in July. United would go on to exit the competition in the group stage.

However, Watt reckons the Tangerines are a very different proposition now.

“Looking back at the Viaplay Cup, there was a chance that could happen,” he added. “The squad wasn’t assembled fully and we were still in a negative place from the previous season.

“The fans hadn’t started to trust us again. I think that’s normal. Personally, I was just back from a long-term injury. We were at our bare bones.

“But then we signed Deccy (Gallagher), Louis (Moult), Tilly (Tillson) — the list goes on. I knew we were going to come good. It was a matter of when, and the gaffer knew what we needed to add to get stability and consistency.”

Reaping the rewards

Watt has been been the definition of a team player this season.

He started the campaign in attacking midfield, with defensive responsibilities to shackle opposition playmakers, before deputising for Louis Moult during the striker’s recent injury.

Against Peterhead, he played on the left-flank, albeit with a more advanced starting position more akin to how he was utilised during his goal-laden spell with Motherwell.

He boasts three goals and an assist from his last three matches.

And Watt added: “My first seven or eight performances were really good. The job I did for the team was nullifying the opposition’s sitting midfielder, spreading the play and creating runs for other people.

“That’s what I do: I adapt to whatever position I’m put in.

“Recently, I’ve been put in a more attacking role, with other people are doing that job for me, and I’m reaping the rewards.”

