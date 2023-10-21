‘Holt and Doc have told us everything’: Tony Watt insists there will be no surprises when Dundee United face Partick Thistle

Tony Watt insists the inside knowledge of Ross Docherty and Kevin Holt will mean there are no surprises when Dundee United travel to Firhill this afternoon.

Tannadice captain Docherty and powerful centre-half Holt both made the switch from Maryhill over the close-season, ensuring they will receive a hostile reception on their first return west.

And they have been able to give the lowdown to Watt — who travels into training with the duo — and the rest of the Tannadice dressing room.

“Thistle are a good team and we know what they’re about — Holty and Doc have told us everything,” said the United vice-captain.

“They have players who have played in the Premiership, and I’ve been about a few of them in youth teams as well. It’s a good side with a few up-and-coming players, as well.

“We’ll need to give the best account of ourselves.

Familiarity

United have, of course, already crossed swords with the Jags.

Indeed, Thistle are the last team to beat Jim Goodwin’s charges.

A 12-game unbeaten run has followed that 2-1 defeat in the Viaplay Cup back in July. United would go on to exit the competition in the group stage.

However, Watt reckons the Tangerines are a very different proposition now.

“Looking back at the Viaplay Cup, there was a chance that could happen,” he added. “The squad wasn’t assembled fully and we were still in a negative place from the previous season.

“The fans hadn’t started to trust us again. I think that’s normal. Personally, I was just back from a long-term injury. We were at our bare bones.

“But then we signed Deccy (Gallagher), Louis (Moult), Tilly (Tillson) — the list goes on. I knew we were going to come good. It was a matter of when, and the gaffer knew what we needed to add to get stability and consistency.”

Reaping the rewards

Watt has been been the definition of a team player this season.

He started the campaign in attacking midfield, with defensive responsibilities to shackle opposition playmakers, before deputising for Louis Moult during the striker’s recent injury.

Against Peterhead, he played on the left-flank, albeit with a more advanced starting position more akin to how he was utilised during his goal-laden spell with Motherwell.

Abair crìoch bho Tony Watt, a' faighinn an dàrna tadhal airson Dundee United. A lovely finish from Tony Watt brings the score to 0-2, Peterhead v Dundee United! pic.twitter.com/rWN3RErEJu — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) October 14, 2023

He boasts three goals and an assist from his last three matches.

And Watt added: “My first seven or eight performances were really good. The job I did for the team was nullifying the opposition’s sitting midfielder, spreading the play and creating runs for other people.

“That’s what I do: I adapt to whatever position I’m put in.

“Recently, I’ve been put in a more attacking role, with other people are doing that job for me, and I’m reaping the rewards.”