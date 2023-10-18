Mark Ogren jets in for crunch Dundee United clash as Tangerines owner faces down 14-MONTH hoodoo

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren will hope to see a 14-month hoodoo fall as he jets in for the Tangerines’ visit to Firhill.

Ogren is due to arrive in Scotland this week and will attend the mouth-watering Championship showdown against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

The American businessman will remain on these shores to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Dundee United’s creation, rebranding from Dundee Hibernian in 1923.

The following Friday night sees Arbroath visit Tannadice, marking exactly a century since United’s first match in its new guise, an inglorious 3-0 defeat against Dumbarton at Boghead.

And Ogren will hope the two fixtures bring him some long-awaited good fortune.

The last time he watched the Terrors triumph in person was the home leg against AZ Alkmaar, with Glenn Middleton’s curling stunner securing a 1-0 victory over the Dutch big guns.

However, the Minnesotan has since seen them lose 7-0 to AZ in the Netherlands and play out winless contests against the likes of Ross County, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Motherwell.

More to come from Dundee United

Now would seem to be as good a time as any for Ogren to witness a victory.

United are currently enjoying a 12-game unbeaten run, are yet to lose in the league and sit atop of the Championship.

“Momentum” is on their side as the Terrors travel to face the Jags, according to Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin.

He said: “That was a target we set ourselves before a league ball was kicked: how long can we maintain an unbeaten run?

“Some teams will do three or four. Some will go six or seven. In all competitions, we are now 12 unbeaten and we are in a really good place at the moment. There’s a lot of momentum.

“There’s a real sense of belief within the group. No matter what happens — whether we find ourselves going a goal behind — we don’t give up. We’ve shown that in recent games; against Raith Rovers, or up at Inverness when we went down to 10 men.”

However, Goodwin’s satisfaction with results is allied with a belief that there is plenty more to come from the Championship leaders, telling DUTV: “The players have been excellent but the hardest part is the consistency and to maintain the high standards.

“I still think there is more to come from the group. We can improve at the top end of the pitch, in the final third.”