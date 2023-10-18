Mark Ogren jets in for crunch Dundee United clash as Tangerines owner faces down 14-MONTH hoodoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Ogren jets in for crunch Dundee United clash as Tangerines owner faces down 14-MONTH hoodoo

Ogren will touch down this week - hoping to FINALLY see a Tangerines triumph.

By Alan Temple
Mark Ogren in attendance at Motherwell vs Dundee United last season.
Mark Ogren hopes to see United rise again this season. Image: SNS

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren will hope to see a 14-month hoodoo fall as he jets in for the Tangerines’ visit to Firhill.

Ogren is due to arrive in Scotland this week and will attend the mouth-watering Championship showdown against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

The American businessman will remain on these shores to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Dundee United’s creation, rebranding from Dundee Hibernian in 1923.

The following Friday night sees Arbroath visit Tannadice, marking exactly a century since United’s first match in its new guise, an inglorious 3-0 defeat against Dumbarton at Boghead.

And Ogren will hope the two fixtures bring him some long-awaited good fortune.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Gussie Park.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren in the Foundation Park main stand. Image: Paul Reid

The last time he watched the Terrors triumph in person was the home leg against AZ Alkmaar, with Glenn Middleton’s curling stunner securing a 1-0 victory over the Dutch big guns.

However, the Minnesotan has since seen them lose 7-0 to AZ in the Netherlands and play out winless contests against the likes of Ross County, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Motherwell.

More to come from Dundee United

Now would seem to be as good a time as any for Ogren to witness a victory.

United are currently enjoying a 12-game unbeaten run, are yet to lose in the league and sit atop of the Championship.

“Momentum” is on their side as the Terrors travel to face the Jags, according to Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin.

Jim Goodwin on the touchline of Raith Rovers vs Dundee United.
Goodwin cuts a confident figure. Image: SNS

He said: “That was a target we set ourselves before a league ball was kicked: how long can we maintain an unbeaten run?

“Some teams will do three or four. Some will go six or seven. In all competitions, we are now 12 unbeaten and we are in a really good place at the moment. There’s a lot of momentum.

“There’s a real sense of belief within the group. No matter what happens — whether we find ourselves going a goal behind — we don’t give up. We’ve shown that in recent games; against Raith Rovers, or up at Inverness when we went down to 10 men.”

However, Goodwin’s satisfaction with results is allied with a belief that there is plenty more to come from the Championship leaders, telling DUTV: “The players have been excellent but the hardest part is the consistency and to maintain the high standards.

“I still think there is more to come from the group. We can improve at the top end of the pitch, in the final third.”

Conversation