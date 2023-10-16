Practice makes perfect for Glenn Middleton but Dundee United winger reveals tally regret

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Practice makes perfect for Glenn Middleton but Dundee United winger reveals tally regret

Middleton reckons he should have even more goals given the graft on set-pieces in training.

By Alan Temple
Glenn Middleton celebrates after finding the net for Dundee United against Peterhead
Middleton, right, celebrates with Kieran Freeman, right, and Jordan Tillson. Image: SNS

Glenn Middleton insists his stunning free-kick against Peterhead was a case of practice makes perfect.

The Dundee United winger smashed home the opening goal at Balmoor from all of 35 yards, settling any early nerves as United booked their place in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals.

Tony Watt made the game safe with a sumptuous curling effort in the second period.

And Middleton’s effort reflected the extra hours spent on the training pitch, with the former St Johnstone and Rangers ace confessing to a sense of frustration that he hasn’t racked up a bigger tally of set-piece strikes.

“I do practice them quite a lot so it’s always nice when they come off,” said Middleton.
“I feel I should have scored a couple more.

“There was one I scored last year at home to Kilmarnock and one at start of this season at home to Partick that went just wide — that still annoys me!

“I take a lot of pride in it.”

He added: “It was good to get that early goal and, although that can sometimes go both ways — sometimes you can take your foot off the pedal — we kept doing the right things.

“All that mattered was going up there and getting through to the next round.”

Eye on the prize

Indeed, United’s win could, and perhaps should, have been more handsome.

Louis Moult was denied by Blue Toon keeper Stuart McKenzie twice while in one-on-one situations, and Ross Graham saw a shot cleared off the line.

Nevertheless, the Championship leaders got the job done in relatively serene fashion, leaving them in the hat for next week’s draw.

Middleton is a Scottish Cup winner with St Johnstone and, while it would be disingenuous to seriously compare the SPFL Trust Trophy with that honour, his desire to go all the way and lift another piece of silverware is no less strong.

Glenn Middleton after winning the Scottish Cup with St Johnstone
Glenn Middleton, centre, with the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

“A trophy’s a trophy and when you look back on your career, nobody can take that away from you,” he continued. “As long as we keep doing the work in these games, we’ll try and take our quality forward.”

Next up: Firhill

As well as securing their place in the last-eight, the victory at Balmoor extended United’s unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 games; perfect preparation for a mouth-watering Championship clash at Partick Thistle next weekend.

Tony Watt after scoring for Dundee United against Peterhead.
Watt, left, notched the second goal at Balmoor. Image: SNS

“We have the utmost respect for every team we come up against and that (unbeaten) record speaks for itself,” he added.

“Next week is massive and the gaffer reiterated that as soon as we got back in the changing room (at Peterhead). We know what in will take to go there next Saturday and get three points.

“We’re showing week-in, week-out that we have game-plans and when we stick to them we get positive results.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United striker Tony Watt dedicated his goal at Peterhead to Dundee West player Jack Stewart, 6, who died suddenly in May 2023.
Dundee United's Tony Watt dedicates goal at Peterhead to Jack Stewart, 6, who died…
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, at Peterhead
Jim Goodwin on 'disaster' averted as Dundee United boss offers Gallagher, Cudjoe and Meekison…
Dundee United striker Tony Watt
Peterhead 0-2 Dundee United: Glenn Middleton and Tony Watt hit stunners as Tangerines see…
A dejected Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin at full-time at Spartans
Jim Goodwin serves up stark Spartans reminder as Dundee United boss outlines trophy target
Dundee United's Declan Glass battles Josh Mullin
JIM SPENCE: Championship looks like two-horse race as Dundee United and Raith Rovers' rivals…
Left to right, Dundee United players Chris Mochrie, Ross Graham, Kieran Freeman and Archie Meekison
6 Dundee United fringe stars who could be given chance to shine in SPFL…
Ross Docherty and Kevin Holt of Dundee United, pictured at Tannadice.
Kevin Holt on what makes Ross Docherty the perfect captain as Dundee United defender…
Fin Robertson (right) and Kerr Smith (left) have answered the country's call. Images: SNS
Dundee's Fin Robertson and ex-Dundee United kid Kerr Smith get Scotland call
Maurice Malpas was at DC Thomson headquarters on Wednesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Maurice Malpas backs 'motivator' Duncan Ferguson at Inverness as Dundee United legend reveals 1983…
Owen Stirton (left) and Scott Constable have received Scotland age group recognition. Images: SNS
Jim Goodwin hails 'icing on the cake' for Dundee United duo as Tannadice talent…

Conversation