More than £1,000 donated to St Andrews students who lost belongings in fire

Abbie, Olivia, Hannah and Stella were forced to flee after a blaze took hold in the Fife town.

By Chloe Burrell
House on Drumcarrow Road in St Andrews after a fire.
The two properties have been left ruined. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A fundraiser has been launched to help four students from St Andrews University who lost all of their belongings in a house fire.

Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze at two neighbouring houses in the Canongate area of the Fife town on Friday.

Four appliances were sent to the scene.

It has been confirmed nobody was injured and all occupants got out in time.

Both properties, on Drumcarrow Road, have been left in ruin.

The house on Drumcarrow Road in St Andrews.
The aftermath of the house fire in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Speaking about witnessing the fire on Friday, a local resident said: “That is really scary.

“It’s been really windy so you have to wonder if that played a part in the fire spreading between the properties.

“I watched firefighters focus their hoses on to the roof of one of the properties but from what I can see now the roof of that property is completely destroyed.

“It’s such a sad situation for the home owners.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in attendance at the blaze in St Andrews on October 13.
The fire service in attendance at the blaze on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

One of the houses was home to four university students in their final year who have since lost clothing, valuables and overall their home.

‘We’re blown away by everyone’s kindness’

An appeal has been launched to help Abbie, Olivia, Hannah and Stella.

The money will go towards paying for new books, laptops and clothes to help the group finish their final year of university.

In a statement from the girls, they have said that they are grateful to everyone who has reached out to help them.

They said: “We’re really grateful to everyone who has donated or given us clothes and toiletries.

“We’d particularly like to thank the kind neighbours who looked after us, the university for all their support and our landlady who has been amazing.

“We’re just blown away by everyone’s kindness and offers of help.”

As of Monday night, the GoFundMe appeal was sitting at £1,350.

