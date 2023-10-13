Firefighters tackle blaze at TWO neighbouring houses in St Andrews

Firefighters are fighting a blaze at two neighbouring houses in St Andrews.

Four appliances are at the scene in the Canongate area of the town.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.15pm on Friday police were called to a report of two neighbouring buildings on fire in Cannongate and Drumcarrow Row, St Andrews.

“Emergency services are in attendance and road closures are in place.”

Four fire appliances fighting blaze

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 3.57pm to attend a house fire in the Canongate area.

“We sent four appliance – from Cupar, Tayport, Methil and Blackness Road in Dundee.

“All four remain at the scene.”

She could give no further details at this stage.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.