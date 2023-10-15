Dundee United’s Tony Watt dedicates goal at Peterhead to Jack Stewart, 6, who died in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United’s Tony Watt dedicates goal at Peterhead to Jack Stewart, 6, who died in May

Friends and family of the former Dundee West player praised Watt's gesture.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Dundee United striker Tony Watt dedicated his goal at Peterhead to Dundee West player Jack Stewart, 6, who died suddenly in May 2023.
Tony Watt dedicated his goal at Peterhead to Jack Stewart. Image: SNS/Dundee West FC.

Dundee United striker Tony Watt has dedicated his goal at Peterhead to Sidlaw View Primary School pupil Jack Stewart, 6, who died suddenly in May.

The Tangerines booked their place in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-0 win over the Aberdeenshire side on Saturday night.

Watt, 29, made the game safe on 71 minutes with a superb curling finish from the edge of the box.

After the game he posted a link to the goal on Twitter/X with the message “For Jack”.

Tony Watt praised for dedication to Jack Stewart

Watt’s post has received around 100,000 views and more than 400 likes.

Jack’s family and friends praised Watt’s gesture.

Tony Watt is pictured at Dundee United's training base at St Andrew's
Watt was praised for his gesture. Image: SNS

Paul Cassidinho posted: “Jack is my nephew mate. This means so much.”

Gary Wade wrote: “Tony, thank you so much for this gesture.

“As a friend of the family, I can assure you that it means a lot to us all.”

Dundee West footballer was ‘light of our lives’

Jack was an avid footballer and had played for Dundee West FC from the age of three.

He was said to be a “popular” boy among friends and fellow players.

After his death, Dundee West encouraged fans to take part in a minute’s applause in the sixth minute of United’s game against Ross County at Tannadice.

Jack Stewart, Dundee West FC player, who died aged 6
Jack was popular among friends and players. Image: Dundee West FC/Facebook

Jack’s mum Jillian said at the time: “Jack was the light of our lives.

“He has left all of us broken hearted.

“The years Jack gave us were so happy and special and we will miss him terribly.”

