Dundee United’s Tony Watt dedicates goal at Peterhead to Jack Stewart, 6, who died in May

Dundee United striker Tony Watt has dedicated his goal at Peterhead to Sidlaw View Primary School pupil Jack Stewart, 6, who died suddenly in May.

The Tangerines booked their place in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-0 win over the Aberdeenshire side on Saturday night.

Watt, 29, made the game safe on 71 minutes with a superb curling finish from the edge of the box.

After the game he posted a link to the goal on Twitter/X with the message “For Jack”.

Tony Watt praised for dedication to Jack Stewart

Watt’s post has received around 100,000 views and more than 400 likes.

Jack’s family and friends praised Watt’s gesture.

Paul Cassidinho posted: “Jack is my nephew mate. This means so much.”

Gary Wade wrote: “Tony, thank you so much for this gesture.

“As a friend of the family, I can assure you that it means a lot to us all.”

Dundee West footballer was ‘light of our lives’

Jack was an avid footballer and had played for Dundee West FC from the age of three.

He was said to be a “popular” boy among friends and fellow players.

After his death, Dundee West encouraged fans to take part in a minute’s applause in the sixth minute of United’s game against Ross County at Tannadice.

Jack’s mum Jillian said at the time: “Jack was the light of our lives.

“He has left all of us broken hearted.

“The years Jack gave us were so happy and special and we will miss him terribly.”