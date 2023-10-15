Perth piper to receive medal from King Charles at Balmoral, just days after winning gold at the Royal National Mod

A young piper is to receive a special medal from King Charles, just two days after winning gold at the Mod in Paisley.

Callan Erskine from Perth will travel north to Balmoral Castle tomorrow to meet his majesty the King and receive a special medal.

The award is being given in recognition for his contribution during Scotland’s coronation proceedings in July.

Callan performed alongside fellow members of the Perth and District Pipe Band, entertaining crowds of thousands during the historic occasion in Edinburgh.

The recognition coincides with the bands 130th anniversary.

Callan’s medal will be mounted pride of place next to his recent accolade from the Royal National Mod.

Perth piper strives to follow his dad’s success

On Saturday, the 13-year-old won first place in the Under 16s Piobaireachd piping competition at The Wynd Centre.

He was presented with the Dr DS MacLaggan Memorial Trophy and a gold badge.

Cheering him on from the sidelines was his proud dad Bruce Erskine, a well-known piper in his own right.

Callan began learning the pipes in 2022 in the hope of following in his father’s footsteps and become “exactly like him.”

Speaking at the Mod in Paisley, Callan said he’s grateful to have these experiences.

He said: “There were bits and pieces during that competition where I feel I shouldn’t have won but I feel happy about it.

“I never thought any of this would happen. These opportunities I’m getting now are opportunities I never thought I would get. It is amazing.”