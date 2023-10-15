Perth piper to receive medal from King Charles at Balmoral, just days after winning gold at the Royal National Mod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth piper to receive medal from King Charles at Balmoral, just days after winning gold at the Royal National Mod

Callan Erskine from Perth won the Dr DS MacLaggan Memorial Trophy on the first day of competitions at the Mod in Paisley.

By Michelle Henderson
Callan Erskine with the DR DS MacLaggan Memorial Trophy for Piobaireachd under 16.
Callan Erskine with the Dr DS MacLaggan Memorial Trophy for Piobaireachd under 16. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A young piper is to receive a special medal from King Charles, just two days after winning gold at the Mod in Paisley.

Callan Erskine from Perth will travel north to Balmoral Castle tomorrow to meet his majesty the King and receive a special medal.

The award is being given in recognition for his contribution during Scotland’s coronation proceedings in July.

Callan performed alongside fellow members of the Perth and District Pipe Band, entertaining crowds of thousands during the historic occasion in Edinburgh.

The recognition coincides with the bands 130th anniversary.

Callan’s medal will be mounted pride of place next to his recent accolade from the Royal National Mod.

Perth piper strives to follow his dad’s success

On Saturday, the 13-year-old won first place in the Under 16s Piobaireachd piping competition at The Wynd Centre.

He was presented with the Dr DS MacLaggan Memorial Trophy and a gold badge.

Callan Erskine of Bertha Park pictured with the DR DS MacLaggan Memorial Trophy.
The 13-year-old piper won first place in the Under 16s Piobaireachd piping competition at The Wynd Centre on Saturday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Cheering him on from the sidelines was his proud dad Bruce Erskine, a well-known piper in his own right.

Callan began learning the pipes in 2022 in the hope of following in his father’s footsteps and become “exactly like him.”

Speaking at the Mod in Paisley, Callan said he’s grateful to have these experiences.

He said: “There were bits and pieces during that competition where I feel I shouldn’t have won but I feel happy about it.

“I never thought any of this would happen. These opportunities I’m getting now are opportunities I never thought I would get. It is amazing.”