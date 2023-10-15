Tayside placed under 66-hour warning of ‘extremely heavy rain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside placed under 66-hour warning of ‘extremely heavy rain’

The warning says there is a 'small chance of extensive flooding to homes and businesses'.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Dalguise underwater in Perthshire
The area around Dalguise, near Dunkeld, was left underwater by flooding. Image: Keith Davidson

Tayside has been placed under a 66-hour weather warning of “extremely heavy rain.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert beginning on Thursday from 6am.

The warning expires on Saturday at 11.59am.

It said: “There is a chance of extremely heavy rain from Thursday to Saturday causing flooding and disruption across central and eastern Scotland.”

Met Office says flooding is possible

The warning added that there is a “small chance of extensive flooding to homes and businesses which may lead to collapse or damage to buildings or structures.”

Area covered by the Met Office weather warning for rain.
Area covered by the weather warning. Image: Met Office

It continued: “There is a small chance that communities could be completely cut off, perhaps for several days

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater, causing a danger to life

“There is a slight chance that power and other essential services, such as gas, water and mobile phone service will be lost

“Where flooding occurs, road closures are likely, along with bus and train service delays and cancellations.

“Dangerous driving conditions could occur because of spray and flooded roads.”

Heavy and prolonged rain could affect eastern Scotland

At this stage the exact timing, location and extent of the rainfall is unclear.

But the warning added: “There is potential for disruptive, heavy and prolonged rainfall to affect central and eastern Scotland.

“The heaviest rainfall is more likely to occur over Angus and southeast Grampian, although even lower lying areas could see unusually heavy rainfall during this period.

“Strong southeasterly winds are likely to accompany heavy rainfall which may exacerbate impacts.”

Alert follows wet weekend

The latest warning comes a week after heavy rainfall led to flooding across Perthshire, including in Perth, Aberfeldy and Dalguise.

Flood aftermath pictures at Aberfeldy Caravan Park.
Flooding at Aberfeldy Caravan Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council has begun a probe after city centre properties were flooded and Bell’s Sports Centre was engulfed by water.

It claimed a “rapid and near unprecedented rise” in the Tay’s water level prevented it from closing the North Inch floodgates over the weekend.

But politicians such as MSP Murdo Fraser have criticised the authority’s flood response.

