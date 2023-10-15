Tayside placed under 66-hour warning of ‘extremely heavy rain’

Tayside has been placed under a 66-hour weather warning of “extremely heavy rain.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert beginning on Thursday from 6am.

The warning expires on Saturday at 11.59am.

It said: “There is a chance of extremely heavy rain from Thursday to Saturday causing flooding and disruption across central and eastern Scotland.”

Met Office says flooding is possible

The warning added that there is a “small chance of extensive flooding to homes and businesses which may lead to collapse or damage to buildings or structures.”

It continued: “There is a small chance that communities could be completely cut off, perhaps for several days

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater, causing a danger to life

“There is a slight chance that power and other essential services, such as gas, water and mobile phone service will be lost

“Where flooding occurs, road closures are likely, along with bus and train service delays and cancellations.

“Dangerous driving conditions could occur because of spray and flooded roads.”

Heavy and prolonged rain could affect eastern Scotland

At this stage the exact timing, location and extent of the rainfall is unclear.

But the warning added: “There is potential for disruptive, heavy and prolonged rainfall to affect central and eastern Scotland.

“The heaviest rainfall is more likely to occur over Angus and southeast Grampian, although even lower lying areas could see unusually heavy rainfall during this period.

“Strong southeasterly winds are likely to accompany heavy rainfall which may exacerbate impacts.”

Alert follows wet weekend

The latest warning comes a week after heavy rainfall led to flooding across Perthshire, including in Perth, Aberfeldy and Dalguise.

Perth and Kinross Council has begun a probe after city centre properties were flooded and Bell’s Sports Centre was engulfed by water.

It claimed a “rapid and near unprecedented rise” in the Tay’s water level prevented it from closing the North Inch floodgates over the weekend.

But politicians such as MSP Murdo Fraser have criticised the authority’s flood response.