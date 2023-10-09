Perth flooding: Council claims ‘no time’ to close floodgates despite warning TWO DAYS earlier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth flooding: Council claims ‘no time’ to close floodgates despite warning TWO DAYS earlier

The floodgate at the North Inch was left open, leading to the area becoming flooded.

By Chloe Burrell
Flooding at the North Inch in Perth.
The floodgates at the North Inch were not closed in time to prevent flooding. Image: Supplied

Perth and Kinross Council claims a “rapid and near unprecedented rise” in the Tay’s water level prevented it from closing the North Inch floodgates over the weekend.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning on Friday lunchtime covering a large part of Perthshire – including Perth city centre – to be in place until 6am on Sunday.

On Sunday this was extended until 7pm as well as a ‘danger to life warning’, following a severe deluge of rainfall affecting the city centre and the wider area.

Water level of the River Tay very high near viewpoint.
People on the Tay viewin pPlatform before it was closed on Sunday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Despite the warning, the floodgate was not shut at the North Inch in time to prevent flooding.

Properties along the North Inch area have reportedly flooded, and a ‘severe risk’ of flooding remains in place in the area

Bell’s Sports Centre, located across from the North Inch, has remained shut since Sunday as a result of the water.

Floodgates at the South Inch, as well as Perth Harbour and Bridgend, were closed on Saturday.

After Perth was hit by flooding in September, the council said: “The floodgates should always be closed when the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning and we will take steps to ensure this happens in future.”

When asked by The Courier why this pledge was not followed over the weekend, the council refused to comment.

Perth council claims rain came too late to close floodgates

Perth and Kinross Council says it intends to review its response to the latest incident.

A spokesperson said: “We understand how distressing flooding events are for people and this weekend has been extremely challenging for many people.

“The rainfall overnight on Saturday led to a rapid and near unprecedented rise in water levels of the Tay which led to the North Inch being flooded before gates could be closed.

Bell's Sports Centre in Perth flooded.
Bell’s Sports Centre on the North Inch has been closed due to flooding. Image: Supplied

“According to Sepa, water levels rose to 4.9m on Sunday morning, near the record level of 4.93 metres recorded 30 years ago, and more than double the level it was at 24 hours earlier.

“We will be reviewing our response to the incident to see what can be learned for future events.

“We will also be speaking to residents to hear about their experiences to better understand what happened and the impact on them.”

Despite the water level going down, properties between the North Inch and the Friarton Bridge remain at a ‘severe risk’ of flooding.

Residents who live near the North Inch are especially at risk of flooding according to Sepa.

A basement property at Rose Terrace in Perth has flooded.
A basement property on Rose Terrace near the North Inch has flooded. Image: Supplied

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser says a “detailed explanation” is required of what went wrong in Perth.

In a statement, he said: “We still need a detailed explanation of what went wrong here, and what will be done to compensate those whose homes and businesses were wrecked as a consequence.

“Most residents in Perth thought they had seen the last of flooding when the council invested in the flood-defence system but this weekend has cast a very dark shadow over the local authority’s poor handling of the flood management system.”

Flood disruption continues

The council added: “We are continuing to assist residents affected by flooding across Perth and Kinross and are preparing for further rainfall on Tuesday.

“We would advise residents to remain vigilant and anyone who requires support should contact us on 01738 476476.

“There is a considerable amount of standing water across Perth and Kinross and we would remind people not to enter or play in water as it can be extremely hazardous.”

Disruption is continuing across Tayside and Fife, with an array of road closures and trains not running north or south of Perth on Monday.

More from Perth & Kinross

High water at the River Tay in Perth
List of areas still with flood warnings as Perth basement properties at 'severe risk'
The River Tay near Strathtay.
Search continues for missing 77-year-old man in the River Tay
A train crossing the River Tay in Perth
List of road and rail closures on Monday after flooding hits Tayside and Fife
Jordan Donnelly at an earlier court appearance.
'I know the script': Three-time Dundee dealer jailed over £4.3k cocaine recovery on A90
Perth teenager Mark Stewart has set up his own car valet business
Perth teen's business is thriving after learning to valet cars on YouTube
2
Chair of Crieff Community Council, Brian Wilton, and councillors Rhona Brock and Stewart Donaldson at the site.
Council may take action on 'eyesore' former Crieff hotel site
The River Tay near Strathtay.
Emergency services swoop on River Tay due to concern for 77-year-old man
Water level of the River Tay very high near viewpoint.
Photos show extent of flooding across Courier Country as major travel disruption continues
Sunday's Enchanted Forest show has been called off
Enchanted Forest cancelled for second night due to safety fears
Jennifer Little
Devastated family pay tribute to 'loving' mum who died at Perth pool

Conversation