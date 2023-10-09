List of road and rail closures on Monday after flooding hits Tayside and Fife

Disruption continues on roads and railways across the region after severe flooding hit over the weekend.

Sunday saw significant disruption on the railway network – while many roads in Perthshire were closed due to the heavy rain.

While the worst of the weather has passed, disruption remains throughout Tayside and Fife.

On the railways, trains will not run north or south of Perth on Monday, October 9.

This is due to flooding on the line between Perth and Inverness and storm damage on the line near Gleneagles.

Meanwhile, in Angus, trains from Dundee will only run as far as Arbroath after flooding on the line near Montrose.

The east coast line between Stonehaven & Montrose won't reopen tomorrow due to flooding at Craigo. A heavy flow of floodwater has bombarded the railway for several hours. This affects services between Dundee & Aberdeen. @ScotRail @CalSleeper @LNER @CrossCountryUK https://t.co/gHooBfD1sl pic.twitter.com/CI1ikwQbGK — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) October 8, 2023

Network Rail says this issue will close the line for the whole of Monday.

Some services are scheduled to run between Dundee and Perth, and trains are now running normally between Dundee and Edinburgh.

Scotrail has urged passengers to check its journey planner before travelling.

Roads closed in Perthshire

A number of roads in Perth and Kinross remain closed due the the flooding including:

A85 near Methven

A827 Logierait to Pitnacree

A923 Blairgowrie to Coupar Angus – at Butterybank

A93 Perth to Blairgowrie – at Cargill

Queens Bridge in Perth

A984 Meikleour to Spittalfiled at Tay Farm.

Meanwhile, in Fife, the A92 near Letham is closed following the weekend rain.

Overnight assistance was provided to residents in Perth after Sepa issued a severe flood warning for residents between North Muirton and Friarton Bridge.

Flood warnings remain in place throughout Tayside and Fife.

More follows.