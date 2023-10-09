List of road and rail closures on Monday after flooding hits Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

List of road and rail closures on Monday after flooding hits Tayside and Fife

There is still significant disruption on the railways, and some roads remain closed.

By Kieran Webster
A train crossing the River Tay in Perth
A train crossing the Tay in Perth. Image: Stewart Cowper

Disruption continues on roads and railways across the region after severe flooding hit over the weekend.

Sunday saw significant disruption on the railway network – while many roads in Perthshire were closed due to the heavy rain.

While the worst of the weather has passed, disruption remains throughout Tayside and Fife.

Roads throughout the region were closed on Sunday due to the flooding. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

On the railways, trains will not run north or south of Perth on Monday, October 9.

This is due to flooding on the line between Perth and Inverness and storm damage on the line near Gleneagles.

Meanwhile, in Angus, trains from Dundee will only run as far as Arbroath after flooding on the line near Montrose.

Network Rail says this issue will close the line for the whole of Monday.

Some services are scheduled to run between Dundee and Perth, and trains are now running normally between Dundee and Edinburgh.

Scotrail has urged passengers to check its journey planner before travelling.

Roads closed in Perthshire

A number of roads in Perth and Kinross remain closed due the the flooding including:

  • A85 near Methven
  • A827 Logierait to Pitnacree
  • A923 Blairgowrie to Coupar Angus – at Butterybank
  • A93 Perth to Blairgowrie – at Cargill
  • Queens Bridge in Perth
  • A984 Meikleour to Spittalfiled at Tay Farm.
Flood defences being put up in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, in Fife, the A92 near Letham is closed following the weekend rain.

Overnight assistance was provided to residents in Perth after Sepa issued a severe flood warning for residents between North Muirton and Friarton Bridge.

Flood warnings remain in place throughout Tayside and Fife.

More follows.

Conversation