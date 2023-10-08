Severe flooding hits Perth and Kinross as police urge people to stay at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Severe flooding hits Perth and Kinross as police urge people to stay at home

Several roads across Perthshire are currently shut due to flooding.

By Laura Devlin
Flooding has hit Perth and Kinross. Image: Supplied.
Flooding has hit Perth and Kinross. Image: Supplied.

Police are warning people not to make unnecessary journeys as severe flooding forces road closures across Perth and Kinross.

Heavy rain continues to batter the region, with a yellow weather warning remaining in place until 3pm on Sunday.

Several roads across Perthshire are currently shut.

These include:

  • A984, Main Street, Meikleour,
  • A923 Blairgowrie to Dunkeld
  • A85 Methven, Clunie Loch – where a tree is blocking the road
  • Queen Street in Perth
  • B996 junction at Glenfarg to Milnathort.
  • B9099 Main Road, Murtly and the road between Glenlyon and Fortingall.

Flooding has also been reported at the Broxden roundabout.

Traffic Scotland is also reporting the A92 at Letham, in Fife, is closed.

Flooding has hit Perth and Kinross, including the Craigie area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Flooding at North Inch. Image Supplied.
Several roads are shut. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The Queen’s Bridge in Perth is also shut due to high water levels in the River Tay, as well as the promontory on Tay Street.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “Severe flooding is affecting roads in the Perth and Kinross areas.

“Officers are asking people to avoid unnecessary travel today.

Police are urging people not to travel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Heavy rain has fallen on the region over the weekend. Image: Supplied.

“Several routes are closed; please do not ignore this advice it’s for your safety, and congestion caused by vehicles could restrict emergency services and recovery vehicles from providing essential assistance.”

Widespread flooding

Areas of Fife have also been hit by flooding, including in Leslie where the Camby Burn has flooded the Back Braes area.

And multiple flood warnings have been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) for areas across Tayside and Fife.

These include:

  • Finavon and Tannadice
  • Kinnaird/Bridge of Dun
  • Aberfeldy
  • Stanley Mills
  • Dalguise

For a full list of the warning issues for Tayside and Fife, visit the SEPA website.

Firefighters attend a flooding at the Royal Bar on Perth’s South Street. Image: Supplied.
Disruption is expected to last most of the day. Image: Supplied.

Travel disruption is expected to last throughout the day, including rail services.

The line between Dunblane and Perth is expected to be closed for the rest of the day after a stone which supports the track was washed away near Forgandenny, south of the Earn viaduct.

Network Rail has also closed the line between Dundee and Aberdeen at Craigo, just north of Montrose due to flooding.

