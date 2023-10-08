Severe flooding hits Perth and Kinross as police urge people to stay at home

Police are warning people not to make unnecessary journeys as severe flooding forces road closures across Perth and Kinross.

Heavy rain continues to batter the region, with a yellow weather warning remaining in place until 3pm on Sunday.

Several roads across Perthshire are currently shut.

These include:

A984, Main Street, Meikleour,

A923 Blairgowrie to Dunkeld

A85 Methven, Clunie Loch – where a tree is blocking the road

Queen Street in Perth

B996 junction at Glenfarg to Milnathort.

B9099 Main Road, Murtly and the road between Glenlyon and Fortingall.

Flooding has also been reported at the Broxden roundabout.

Traffic Scotland is also reporting the A92 at Letham, in Fife, is closed.

The Queen’s Bridge in Perth is also shut due to high water levels in the River Tay, as well as the promontory on Tay Street.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “Severe flooding is affecting roads in the Perth and Kinross areas.

“Officers are asking people to avoid unnecessary travel today.

“Several routes are closed; please do not ignore this advice it’s for your safety, and congestion caused by vehicles could restrict emergency services and recovery vehicles from providing essential assistance.”

Widespread flooding

Areas of Fife have also been hit by flooding, including in Leslie where the Camby Burn has flooded the Back Braes area.

And multiple flood warnings have been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) for areas across Tayside and Fife.

These include:

Finavon and Tannadice

Kinnaird/Bridge of Dun

Aberfeldy

Stanley Mills

Dalguise

For a full list of the warning issues for Tayside and Fife, visit the SEPA website.

Travel disruption is expected to last throughout the day, including rail services.

The line between Dunblane and Perth is expected to be closed for the rest of the day after a stone which supports the track was washed away near Forgandenny, south of the Earn viaduct.

Network Rail has also closed the line between Dundee and Aberdeen at Craigo, just north of Montrose due to flooding.