Piers Morgan calls for a snorkel as Dunhill Cup play is abandoned for a second day

The TV presenter joked as he tweeted a video of the water-logged Old Course in St Andrews from his hotel.

By Claire Warrender
Piers Morgan was due to play at St Andrews' Old Course.
Piers Morgan joked about the weather on X - formerly Twitter. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group/Piers Morgan/X

TV presenter Piers Morgan called for a snorkel as the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was abandoned for a second day due to torrential rain.

The talk show host tweeted a video of the water-logged St Andrews Old Course from his hotel room window.

And while he quipped the weather was “definitely brightening up”, tournament organisers announced minutes later Sunday play would not go ahead.

Morgan is one of several celebrities taking part in the annual golf competition, which sees professional golfers paired with amateurs.

It takes place at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

He is joined by Hollywood legends Bill Murray, Andy Garcia and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

A host of music and sporting heroes have also been taking part.

While it’s hoped play will continue on Monday, many of the big name stars will not be involved.

Dunhill Cup abandoned: What happens next?

Play was abandoned across all three courses on Saturday as Tayside and Fife were battered by downpours.

Saturday night’s spectacular fireworks display was also called off.

Organisers hoped the tournament’s third round would continue on Sunday, using Saturday’s original tee-off times.

But they announced on Sunday morning that Dunhill Cup play had again been abandoned and the third and final round will now take place on Monday.

However, it will involve all professionals and the top 30 pairings only.

And the likes of Morgan, Zeta-Jones and Murray have not made the cut.

Catherine Zeta Jones celebrates holing her putt on the 8th green with playing partner Gaynor Rupert on Thursday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Round three start times will be published on the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship website later.

Tickets are not needed for Monday’s play and anyone with tickets for Sunday will be refunded.

Flooding affecting Tayside and Fife

The championship, which teed off across all three courses on Thursday, normally lasts four days.

As competitors got into the swing of the opening day, Groundhog Day star Bill Murray was pictured joking with fans at Carnoustie.

Dunhill Cup celebrities, include Bill Murray, who enjoyed a chat with fans.
Hollywood legend Bill Murray enjoys a chat with a spectator at Carnoustie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And singer and TV presenter Ronan Keating signed autographs for excited school children in St Andrews.

Play continued on Friday but the Met Office then issued amber and yellow warnings of rain across Tayside and Fife for the remainder of the weekend.

And flooding is affecting several roads across both regions.

