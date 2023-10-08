3 Raith Rovers talking points: Fans ‘belong’ and Dundee United draw lays down marker

It was honours even in the huge match in Saturday’s Championship between Raith Rovers and Dundee United.

The 1-1 draw didn’t tell us too much about how the rest of the league will pan out but Rovers showed on the day that they are a match for Jim Goodwin’s side.

Lewis Vaughan put Raith ahead midway through the first half and Dundee United responded by bringing Louis Moult on earlier than planned.

The big striker equalised for the visitors but neither side could find a winner.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Saturday’s draw.

Fans feeling like ‘They Belong’

Raith’s ‘You Belong’ campaign has been backed up beyond the sentiment.

It always helps when the team is winning games, but from improving the social media output to volunteer drives and involving supporters in everything from making videos and artwork, the club really has been true to its word.

On Saturday, more than 6,800 were in attendance as the league favourites rolled – or, rather, waded – into town for a top-of-the-table clash.

👏 Thank you to all 6,808 of you who came along today. pic.twitter.com/NaYEvNbNwq — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) October 7, 2023

That’s the highest attendance at Stark’s Park since Rangers in 2016.

Even taking away the signing section earlier in the week to house more away fans didn’t further dampen a sodden afternoon, leaving its future up in the air.

A marker of where Rovers are

Dundee United came to Stark’s Park unbeaten and without conceding a goal on the road.

Lewis Vaughan managed to end that run but the visitors had the better of the second half and deservedly preserved their unbeaten status.

Still, if they didn’t before, United will know that Rovers are serious contenders as it stands, though everyone in Kirkcaldy is fully aware they have a long way to go.

In the opening 45 minutes of Saturday’s draw, Ian Murray’s side showed exactly why they have only lost one of their opening eight league matches.

Whether winning the ball in their own half or high up the park, Rovers showed a number of times how effective they are on the break.

The only real disappointment was not getting further ahead while they were on top.

A chance for Raith Rovers to get some players back to fitness

With two weeks until the next Championship fixture, Murray now has time to work a few players back to fitness.

Keith Watson was a big miss, not just for his defending and experience but for the knock-on effect it has on the rest of the line-up.

Jack Hamilton has a minor calf issue and should train next week but the Rovers boss was disappointed as the striker hasn’t long worked his way back to match sharpness.

It also means the likes of Aidan Connolly, who made his long-awaited return on Saturday – can get crucial game time in next weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy fourth-round tie against Montrose.

Murray has been consistent in how seriously he takes the SPFL Trust Trophy, taking Rovers to last season’s final, but he he also welcomes the break from league duty.