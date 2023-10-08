3 Raith Rovers talking points: Fans ‘belong’ and Dundee United draw lays down marker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

3 Raith Rovers talking points: Fans ‘belong’ and Dundee United draw lays down marker

Courier Sport analyses the 1-1 draw at Stark's Park in the Scottish Championship.

The Raith Rovers players celebrate after Lewis Vaughan scores versus Dundee United. Image: SNS
The Raith Rovers players celebrate after Lewis Vaughan scores versus Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Craig Cairns

It was honours even in the huge match in Saturday’s Championship between Raith Rovers and Dundee United.

The 1-1 draw didn’t tell us too much about how the rest of the league will pan out but Rovers showed on the day that they are a match for Jim Goodwin’s side.

Lewis Vaughan put Raith ahead midway through the first half and Dundee United responded by bringing Louis Moult on earlier than planned.

The big striker equalised for the visitors but neither side could find a winner.

Lewis Vaughan put Raith Rovers ahead versus Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Saturday’s draw.

Fans feeling like ‘They Belong’

Raith’s ‘You Belong’ campaign has been backed up beyond the sentiment.

It always helps when the team is winning games, but from improving the social media output to volunteer drives and involving supporters in everything from making videos and artwork, the club really has been true to its word.

On Saturday, more than 6,800 were in attendance as the league favourites rolled – or, rather, waded – into town for a top-of-the-table clash.

That’s the highest attendance at Stark’s Park since Rangers in 2016.

Even taking away the signing section earlier in the week to house more away fans didn’t further dampen a sodden afternoon, leaving its future up in the air.

A marker of where Rovers are

Dundee United came to Stark’s Park unbeaten and without conceding a goal on the road.

Lewis Vaughan managed to end that run but the visitors had the better of the second half and deservedly preserved their unbeaten status.

Still, if they didn’t before, United will know that Rovers are serious contenders as it stands, though everyone in Kirkcaldy is fully aware they have a long way to go.

In the opening 45 minutes of Saturday’s draw, Ian Murray’s side showed exactly why they have only lost one of their opening eight league matches.

Whether winning the ball in their own half or high up the park, Rovers showed a number of times how effective they are on the break.

The only real disappointment was not getting further ahead while they were on top.

A chance for Raith Rovers to get some players back to fitness

With two weeks until the next Championship fixture, Murray now has time to work a few players back to fitness.

Keith Watson was a big miss, not just for his defending and experience but for the knock-on effect it has on the rest of the line-up.

Jack Hamilton has a minor calf issue and should train next week but the Rovers boss was disappointed as the striker hasn’t long worked his way back to match sharpness.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray shakes hands with Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

It also means the likes of Aidan Connolly, who made his long-awaited return on Saturday – can get crucial game time in next weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy fourth-round tie against Montrose.

Murray has been consistent in how seriously he takes the SPFL Trust Trophy, taking Rovers to last season’s final, but he he also welcomes the break from league duty.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United players take the acclaim of around 3,200 travelling Arabs
4 Dundee United talking points: Why Championship hiatus is timely as Tannadice youngster is…
Moult takes the acclaim of the 3,300 travelling Arabs
Jim Goodwin reveals he didn't WANT to use goal hero Louis Moult as Dundee…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray shakes hands with Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray challenges 'disappointed' Raith Rovers stars to 'keep it going' after solid start
Louis Moult salutes the travelling Dundee United fans
Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee United: Super-sub Louis Moult secures Stark's Park point
Grand National winner Corach Rambler and Dundee United full-back Liam Grimshaw
How Dundee United star was almost part owner of Kinross-trained Grand National winner Corach…
Shaun Byrne has been a regular in the Raith Rovers side. Image: SNS.
Shaun Byrne: Loan switch from Dundee to Raith Rovers is 'what I needed'
The Championship's top two are set to meet when Dundee United (left) face Raith Rovers (right). Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Do Dundee United have 'Invincibles' potential? Raith Rovers clash will tell us
Raith manager Ian Murray and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray warns of Raith Rovers 'flipside' ahead of facing Dundee United team carrying…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin addresses the media
Jim Goodwin hints at Louis Moult Stark’s Park role as Dundee United boss hails…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star a doubt as Ian Murray reveals player he is 'desperate' to…