Raith Rovers hand Dundee United extra tickets for 1st v 2nd Championship clash

Raith Rovers have allocated Dundee United around 300 extra tickets for this weekend’s huge clash in the Scottish Championship.

A decision to allocate the SM Lighting Stand (also known as the Railway Stand) to away fans was taken after Rovers surveyed season-ticket holders.

United are close to selling out their initial allocation of around 3,000 and will now have extra briefs to sell.

Sales of tickets in that section to Rovers fans were halted ahead of the survey, with fewer than 20 sold.

Home supporters who bought tickets for that stand will be relocated.

