Raith Rovers hand Dundee United extra tickets for 1st v 2nd Championship clash

Away fans will now have part of the SM Lighting Stand in addition to the North Stand.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers have decided to sell more tickets to Dundee United fans. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers have decided to sell more tickets to Dundee United fans. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers have allocated Dundee United around 300 extra tickets for this weekend’s huge clash in the Scottish Championship.

A decision to allocate the SM Lighting Stand (also known as the Railway Stand) to away fans was taken after Rovers surveyed season-ticket holders.

United are close to selling out their initial allocation of around 3,000 and will now have extra briefs to sell.

Sales of tickets in that section to Rovers fans were halted ahead of the survey, with fewer than 20 sold.

Home supporters who bought tickets for that stand will be relocated.

A post on X read: “Dundee United fans will now have the SM Lighting Stand on Saturday after 95.45% of supporters voted ‘yes’ to this in a fan survey yesterday.

“Those who have season tickets in the stand or have already bought a ticket for it have been contacted to relocate.”

