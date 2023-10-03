TSPC reveals top 10 most-viewed properties in September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TSPC reveals top 10 most-viewed properties in September

A semi-detached home in Dundee attracted the most interest from property hunters.

A tastefully done up home in Downfield was TSPC's most popular property. Image: TSPC.
A tastefully done up home in Downfield was TSPC's most popular property. Image: TSPC.
By Jack McKeown

A two bedroom house in Dundee’s Downfield area was the most popular listing on TSPC last month.

Arbroath, Broughty Ferry, Monifieth and Fowlis were among the other locations for sought-after properties.

Prices for the top 10 most popular listings varied from £155,000 to a hefty £850,000.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “September has proven to be an exciting month in the property market for Dundee, Angus, and North Fife.

“What’s intriguing is that we have observed a slight increase in properties selling above their home report valuations compared to the previous month, indicating strong buyer interest and competition.

“Additionally, we have seen an increase in the number of properties going to a closing date, highlighting the competitiveness of our local market.

“However, it is worth noting that the median selling time did extend by four days, with properties averaging 23 days on the market in September before going under offer.”

The top 10 most popular listings on TSPC last month were:

  1. Dundee

Address: 93 Americanmuir Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £165,000
Status: Active
The house on Americanmuir road was the most popular. Image: TSPC.

Topping the charts as the most-viewed property in September, this two-bedroom semi-detached villa in Dundee offers modern living in a desirable location.

The spacious rooms and contemporary design make it an ideal choice for first-time buyers or young families. A well-maintained garden and off-street parking further enhance its appeal.

2. Dundee

Address: 12 Garden Mill Place, Dundee,
Price: Offers over £245,000
Status: Active
This house in Dundee was TSPC’s second most popular listing. Image: TSPC.

Quietly tucked away on the fringes of Dundee, this home offers stunning interiors, a sun-soaked south-facing balcony, immaculate gardens, a private driveway, and a garage.

Perfectly designed for family life, it has three spacious double bedrooms, two modern shower rooms, a handy ground-floor WC, and multiple living areas that effortlessly flow together.

3. Arbroath

Address: 41 Jamieson Street, Arbroath
Price: Offers over £155,000
Status: Active
This handsome cottage in Arbroath was popular. Image: TSPC.

Willow Cottage is a tranquil two-bedroom bungalow in Arbroath. With a layout all on one level it will suit a wide variety of buyers. There’s a picturesque garden and the beach is just a short walk away. It’s an affordable way to enjoy coastal living.

4. Broughty Ferry

Address: 56 Monifieth Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £270,000
Status: Active
This handsome traditional house is in central Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC.

In fourth place is this end-terraced Victorian home in Broughty Ferry. Once a guest house, it’s now in need of upgrading and modernisation.

With accommodation spread over three levels, there’s ample space and potential to create a great family home. Gas central heating and double glazing ensure comfort and efficiency.

This property promises a blend of Victorian charm and modern living, making it an enticing prospect for anyone with a vision to unlock its full potential.

5. Monifieth

Address: 24 Boyack Crescent, Monifieth
Price: Offers over £380,000
Status: Under offer
This chalet-style house is now under offer. Image: TSPC.

This generous detached chalet-style house in Monifieth offers spacious and flexible accommodation spread over three floors. With four reception areas, a breakfasting kitchen, five bedrooms, two en-suite shower rooms, a family bathroom, and a separate WC, it provides ample space for comfortable living.

Well-maintained wraparound gardens, a detached workshop/garage, and private driveway add to the property’s appeal.

6. Fowlis

Address: 3 Kirk Road, Fowlis
Price: Offers over £385,000
Status: Active
This home in Fowlis offers rural living in easy reach of Dundee. Image: TSPC.

Spanning an impressive 2,274 square feet, this detached home in the picturesque village of Fowlis is a true gem. Nestled in open countryside and boasting stunning rural views, this south-facing property provides a scenic haven for families.

Its proximity to the cities of Dundee and Perth blends the peacefulness of a rural home with the convenience of urban living.

7. Broughty Ferry

Address: Broomhall House, 3 Albert Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £850,000
Status: Active
This Broughty Ferry mansion used to be the popular cafe Jessie’s Kitchen. Image: TSPC.

Broomhall House used to be the home of popular Broughty Ferry cafe Jessie’s Kitchen. The B listed mansion went under offer within days of being listed back in April. The sale appears to have fallen through, however, and the house is back on the market.

Built in 1865 for jute importer Joseph Luke, the house is a historical gem. A stunning turret and a Victorian conservatory are among its many beautiful features.

8. Kingennie

Address: Grayling, 3 Osprey Place, Kingennie, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £575,000
Status: Under offer
This impressive home in Kingennie has beautiful views and an amazing window to enjoy them from. Image: TSPC.

This handsome home in Kingennie has some exceptional features, such as the double height window in the living room.

Boasting three reception rooms and four bedrooms, it offers an abundance of space. It has a half acre garden, checks all the boxes for contemporary living, and is set against an idyllic backdrop.

9. Liff

Address: The Cottage, 11 Fowlis Road, Liff
Price: Fixed price £310,000
Status: Under offer
This pretty home is in the village of Liff. Image: TSPC.

In ninth place, this tradition C-listed four-bedroom home offers a semi-rural lifestyle in the picturesque village of Liff.

Surrounded by open countryside but only a 15-minute drive to Dundee city centre, this home boasts an idyllic, family-friendly, and convenient location.

There are generously sized rooms with well-presented décor and attractive period details.

Two of the upstairs bedrooms offer desirable views of the River Tay and beyond. This rarely available home includes private parking for at least three cars and has beautifully maintained gardens.

10. Broughty Ferry

Address: 27 Ballinard Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £200,000
Status: Active
This detached bungalow in Broughty Ferry has a large attic. Image: TSPC.

Completing the top ten for September, this detached bungalow offers easy access to the heart of Broughty Ferry.

With three bedrooms, it provides ample space for family living.

The property also features a large attic that could be perfectly suited for conversion.

It’s a perfect opportunity for someone who wants to put their own stamp on a property.

