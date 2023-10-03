TSPC reveals top 10 most-viewed properties in September

A two bedroom house in Dundee’s Downfield area was the most popular listing on TSPC last month.

Arbroath, Broughty Ferry, Monifieth and Fowlis were among the other locations for sought-after properties.

Prices for the top 10 most popular listings varied from £155,000 to a hefty £850,000.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “September has proven to be an exciting month in the property market for Dundee, Angus, and North Fife.

“What’s intriguing is that we have observed a slight increase in properties selling above their home report valuations compared to the previous month, indicating strong buyer interest and competition.

“Additionally, we have seen an increase in the number of properties going to a closing date, highlighting the competitiveness of our local market.

“However, it is worth noting that the median selling time did extend by four days, with properties averaging 23 days on the market in September before going under offer.”

The top 10 most popular listings on TSPC last month were:

1. Dundee

Price: Offers over £165,000

Status: Active

Topping the charts as the most-viewed property in September, this two-bedroom semi-detached villa in Dundee offers modern living in a desirable location.

The spacious rooms and contemporary design make it an ideal choice for first-time buyers or young families. A well-maintained garden and off-street parking further enhance its appeal.

2. Dundee

Price: Offers over £245,000

Status: Active

Quietly tucked away on the fringes of Dundee, this home offers stunning interiors, a sun-soaked south-facing balcony, immaculate gardens, a private driveway, and a garage.

Perfectly designed for family life, it has three spacious double bedrooms, two modern shower rooms, a handy ground-floor WC, and multiple living areas that effortlessly flow together.

3. Arbroath

Price: Offers over £155,000

Status: Active

Willow Cottage is a tranquil two-bedroom bungalow in Arbroath. With a layout all on one level it will suit a wide variety of buyers. There’s a picturesque garden and the beach is just a short walk away. It’s an affordable way to enjoy coastal living.

4. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £270,000

Status: Active

In fourth place is this end-terraced Victorian home in Broughty Ferry. Once a guest house, it’s now in need of upgrading and modernisation.

With accommodation spread over three levels, there’s ample space and potential to create a great family home. Gas central heating and double glazing ensure comfort and efficiency.

This property promises a blend of Victorian charm and modern living, making it an enticing prospect for anyone with a vision to unlock its full potential.

5. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £380,000

Status: Under offer

This generous detached chalet-style house in Monifieth offers spacious and flexible accommodation spread over three floors. With four reception areas, a breakfasting kitchen, five bedrooms, two en-suite shower rooms, a family bathroom, and a separate WC, it provides ample space for comfortable living.

Well-maintained wraparound gardens, a detached workshop/garage, and private driveway add to the property’s appeal.

6. Fowlis

Price: Offers over £385,000

Status: Active

Spanning an impressive 2,274 square feet, this detached home in the picturesque village of Fowlis is a true gem. Nestled in open countryside and boasting stunning rural views, this south-facing property provides a scenic haven for families.

Its proximity to the cities of Dundee and Perth blends the peacefulness of a rural home with the convenience of urban living.

7. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £850,000

Status: Active

Broomhall House used to be the home of popular Broughty Ferry cafe Jessie’s Kitchen. The B listed mansion went under offer within days of being listed back in April. The sale appears to have fallen through, however, and the house is back on the market.

Built in 1865 for jute importer Joseph Luke, the house is a historical gem. A stunning turret and a Victorian conservatory are among its many beautiful features.

8. Kingennie

Price: Offers over £575,000

Status: Under offer

This handsome home in Kingennie has some exceptional features, such as the double height window in the living room.

Boasting three reception rooms and four bedrooms, it offers an abundance of space. It has a half acre garden, checks all the boxes for contemporary living, and is set against an idyllic backdrop.

9. Liff

Price: Fixed price £310,000

Status: Under offer

In ninth place, this tradition C-listed four-bedroom home offers a semi-rural lifestyle in the picturesque village of Liff.

Surrounded by open countryside but only a 15-minute drive to Dundee city centre, this home boasts an idyllic, family-friendly, and convenient location.

There are generously sized rooms with well-presented décor and attractive period details.

Two of the upstairs bedrooms offer desirable views of the River Tay and beyond. This rarely available home includes private parking for at least three cars and has beautifully maintained gardens.

10. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £200,000

Status: Active

Completing the top ten for September, this detached bungalow offers easy access to the heart of Broughty Ferry.

With three bedrooms, it provides ample space for family living.

The property also features a large attic that could be perfectly suited for conversion.

It’s a perfect opportunity for someone who wants to put their own stamp on a property.